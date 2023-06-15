Tanglewood’s ‘Ragtime’ echoes cries of struggle and resilience

Twenty-five years ago, the musical “Ragtime,” based on E.L.Doctorow’s best-selling novel, opened on Broadway, garnering four Tony awards, including one for actress Audra McDonald. In its two-year run, the acclaimed show staged more than 800 performances.

Now, “Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert,” based on the Broadway production, will ring out from Tanglewood’s Koussevitzky Music Shed on Saturday, July 8, under the baton of Keith Lockhart, the renowned and hugely popular conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra.

This concert version, directed by Jason Danieley, debuted at Symphony Hall last month. It was created by Stephen Flaherty, Lynn Ahrens, and the late Terrence McNally, the hit-making trio who originated the Broadway musical. Commissioned by the Pops in 2020 in honor of the maestro’s 25th anniversary season, the concert was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The magnificent production traversed the scales with soaring vocals, from uplifting and rollicking numbers with dazzling choreography to searing, heartwrenching songs. Its stellar cast of core characters included Phumzile Sojola (who performed that day for Alton Fitzgerald White), Elizabeth Stanley, John Cariani, and Nikki Renée Daniels. They were backed by an outstanding ensemble.

Set in New York in the early decades of the 20th century, “Ragtime is both of its time and frighteningly relevant to ours,” Lockhart told the Journal. It echoes the dreams of immigrants and the bigotry they faced, as well as the persistent systemic racism in today’s America.

“But it is also a story of hope and optimism,” he wrote in an email.

Hailed as a trailblazing work of fiction, “Ragtime” is a portrait-in-contrasts of a country at a time of enormous change. It tells the stories of three unrelated families whose lives intersect: A well-off, privileged white family in New Rochelle; Colehouse Walker Jr., an African-American ragtime performer and Sarah, the mother of his child, who are victims of racist violence; and Tatte, an Eastern European Jewish immigrant and his young daughter.

After struggling to make ends meet as a peddler and innovative silhouette artist in the city’s Lower East Side, Tatte rises from rags to riches and achieves the American dream, in stark counterpoint to the tragic story of Walker and Sarah.

Historical figures weave in and out, including Harry Houdini, the death-defying Jewish immigrant magician; young starlet Elizabeth Nesbit and U.S. Naval officer Admiral Matthew Perry, among others.

In one scene, Emma Goldman, the outspoken Jewish anarchist immigrant, delivers a fiery speech about the Bread and Roses strike in Lawrence, Massachusetts, the industrial city where Tatte and his daughter lived for a time.

“A Shtetl Iz Amereke,” an early number about newly arrived immigrants at Ellis Island, opens with a Klezmer clarinet and features Tatte and ensemble singing in Yiddish.

Tatte’s song “Gliding” struck a chord for Lockhart, he said, as Tatte comforts his daughter when she is sick and suffering from malnutrition, which took the lives of many immigrant children.

“In the middle, he miraculously finds a way out of his desperate circumstances,” Lockhart wrote. “It becomes a song of joy and triumph.”

The July 8 Tanglewood “Ragtime” concert will be broadcast live on WCRB (classicalwcrb.org).

The Tanglewood lineup includes a variety of other programs with Jewish content, including “Degenerate Music: Voices That Could Not Be Silenced” (August 11 and 12), a two-part Tanglewood Learning Institute program led by Mark Ludwig, the executive director of the Boston-based Terezin Music Foundation. Ludwig, a BSO emeritus violist, is the author of “Our Will To Live: The Terezin Music Critiques of Viktor Ullmann.”

Ludwig’s Aug. 12 program includes selections of music by composers imprisoned at Terezin performed by a trio that includes Israeli-born cellist Mickey Katz, the orchestra’s endowed Stephen and Dorothy Weber chair.

Ludwig’s program is a poignant reminder of the enduring tragedy of the Holocaust, Katz told the Journal in a phone conversation.

As a musician, Katz is struck by “the resilience of musicians to create something fantastic … and that creativity can flourish in the worst unimaginable conditions,” he said.

Katz has performed in other Terezin Music Foundation concerts. He was astounded to learn from Ludwig the risks musicians took to smuggle their instruments into the concentration camp, as well as improvising when an instrument was unavailable or broken.

He credits Ludwig for unearthing and amplifying the enduring beauty of this music, nearly lost to history, and for recognizing the musicians, those who died at the hands of the Nazis and those who survived, he said.

“You think of how much more was there and how much more potential there was,” he said.

Other noteworthy Tanglewood programs include “Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More,” led by Lockhart, featuring the music of Jewish composer George Gershwin (July 14). Israeli-born pianist Shai Wosner performs a concert with cellist Astrid Schween (Aug. 5). Θ

For more information, visit bso.org/tanglewood.