Yachad New England postpones its annual Gala

Yachad New England had to postpone its annual gala and fundraiser last week. Yachad is The National Jewish Council for Disabilities, a thriving global organization dedicated to addressing the needs of all Jewish individuals with disabilities and ensuring their inclusion in every aspect of Jewish life. Its inclusive design aims to ensure persons with diverse abilities their rightful place within the Jewish community, while helping to educate and advocate for a greater understanding, acceptance, outreach, and a pro-disability attitude.

Yachad’s long-time Director, Liz Offen, slated to be feted for her decade-plus of outstanding service is currently on family medical leave, which necessitated the postponement. While the dinner will be held at a later date, the dozens of programs serving hundreds of people continue, including programs throughout the summer, without which many individuals with disabilities would remain alone at home. Please consider supporting Yachad with a donation at this time to ensure these vital programs can remain.

Yachad is continuing its fundraising goals for this year, and needs to raise $200,000 by June 30th. Donations can be made at Yachad.org/newengland/donate or by sending a check to Yachad, 384 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA 02446.