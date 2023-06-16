Havurat Shalom to host Pride Shabbat

The Havurat Shalom Social Justice Committee will hold a Shabbat service in coordination with local clergy to celebrate Pride month on Friday, June 23. The event will take place at Rolling Ridge Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road in North Andover at 6:30 p.m.

Rabbi Karen Landy will be leading the service, which will include both traditional Jewish prayers, music, and chanting, as well as more modern prayers and music. This special Shabbat, during Pride month, will celebrate our LGBTQIA+ family. Havurat Shalom particularly welcomes the presence and collaboration of Reverend Dr. Lawrence Jay, Rolling Ridge, American Baptist; Minister Renée Manning, West Parish Church, United Church of Christ; Reverend Genevieve Hosterman, South Church, United Church of Christ; and Pastor Adam Isbitsky, Ballard Vale United Church, United Church of Christ. We hope that ALL will join us to celebrate the inclusion that comes when we join our hearts in prayer.

Families with young children are invited to attend a special pizza picnic before the main service, which will include a Shabbat celebration for young children, music and age-appropriate activities. We will be meeting at the picnic tables by the parking lot. Please RSVP for pizza.

The location of the service will be on the grass near the picnic tables and Mico Kaufman sculpture, The Web, adjacent to the parking lot. Attendees are strongly encouraged to bring your own blankets, lawn chairs, water, bug spray, sunblock, etc., in order to enjoy the beauty of the outdoor setting. In the case of rain, the Moses Meeting Room in the Peacock Carriage House at Rolling Ridge will be our location. Though not required for attendance, please consider making a donation to Rolling Ridge to support their programs, which create a safe and sacred space that connects ALL people, God and creation.