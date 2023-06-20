Millicent (Tuck) White, 93, of Peabody, formerly of Winchester, Medford and Boynton Beach, Florida, entered eternal rest on June 16, 2023.

Devoted wife of the late Dr. Herbert White. Beloved mother of Lisa and Barry Paul and Betsy and Michael Williams. Adored grandmother of Evan and Kathe Paul, Alexandra Williams, Nathaniel and Allison Williams, Margot Paul, Elizabeth Williams, and Rodderick Williams. Cherished great-grandmother of Isabella Paul. Dear sister of Marcia Gilman. The family wants to thank Esperanza Medrano, Lucia Veneziale and Beth Israel Lahey Hospice.

Services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of one’s choice. For online condolences, go to www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.