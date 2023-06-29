Addis’s celebrate their 65th anniversary

Arlene and David Addis of Swampscott celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on June 29. They were married on June 29, 1958 at the Beacon House in Brookline.

Arlene is a graduate of Boston University, and David is a graduate of Cornell University and Northeastern University.

They are the parents of Wendy Addis-Waxman, of Swampscott, and Jeffrey Addis and his wife Jacqueline Comins, of Marblehead. They have three grandchildren; Jacob Waxman, (Rory), Jenna Comins- Addis, and Adam Waxman (Ashley), and three great-grandchildren.

Arlene and David marked their anniversary with family and friends.