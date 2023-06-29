Antisemitism stuns Jewish communities in Taunton, Burlington

Antisemitism continued across Eastern Massachusetts this month, with swastikas being daubed in Taunton and Burlington. Meanwhile, an assistant to the Suffolk County district attorney was placed on paid administrative leave for allegedly making antisemitic comments during a 2016 interview.

On June 17, a swastika was found spray-painted beneath a Pride flag hanging at Congregation Agudath Achim in Taunton. Later in the day, racist and anti-LGBTQ+ graffiti was discovered on the side and back of the building. Security cameras showed the vandalism taking place in broad daylight, around midday on June 16.

The police department released a statement that it is investigating another act of hate graffiti at a home in Taunton that occurred the same day with “similar handwriting” to the vandalism at the synagogue.

“The graffiti attack on the Agudath Achim Synagogue is deeply disturbing,” said Mayor Shaunna O’Connell. “There is no place for hate in Taunton. We will continue to work to end hate and intolerance and bring Taunton together.”

Cantor Colman Reaboi, the congregation’s spiritual leader, is encouraging members not to be fearful, and to continue on as normally as possible. “We’re not going to bow down to fear and hate,” he said. “We’re trying to make our place not only a sacred place where people can pray and have fellowship, but a safe place as well.”

Agudath Achim opened 115 years ago, and currently has 63 member families. It is a progressive, egalitarian, independent synagogue unaffiliated with any of the major branches of worship.

“Sadly, what was experienced by Agudath Achim Synagogue is occurring with increasing frequency in Massachusetts and throughout the country, requiring our houses of worship to invest in ensuring the physical safety and security of congregants alongside their spiritual mission,” said Rabbi Jonah Steinberg, Anti-Defamation League New England regional director.

In Burlington, days after an anti-LGBTQ+ protest during a Pride spirit event on June 2, a swastika was reported to have been found in a bathroom at Marshall Simonds Middle School.

“We regret that there have been recent incidents in the middle school which have been painful to the LGBTQ+ community, as well as incidents targeting other groups through antisemitism and racism,” wrote Martha Simon, chair of the School Committee, in a statement sent out in response to the Pride event.

Middle school students, staff, and faculty are still grappling with the impact of the protest, in which students chanted “my pronouns are U.S.A.,” and tore down Pride decorations, the Boston Globe reported.

In an email to the Journal, Simon, who is Jewish and a member of Temple Shalom Emeth in Burlington, explained that a single swastika was found in a bathroom.

“Antisemitism is happening across [Massachusetts] and across the country. Sometimes it rears its ugly head in Burlington,” she wrote. “Middle school is a time when children are finding their identities, looking for attention, and trying to find a place. Sometimes they say or do hateful things … I believe that we must address hate in all of its forms.”

In another incident, True-See Allah, director of community engagement and strategic partnerships at Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office, was placed on paid administrative leave for alleged antisemitic comments he made in an interview in 2016. The DA’s office is in a continuing investigation in regards to alleged comments, the Globe reported.

“In keeping with our policy of intolerance for racism, bigotry, bias or prejudice against any segment of our population, we have initiated a review of information provided to us regarding alleged statements made seven years ago by True-See Allah,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

James Borghesani, the DA’s chief of communications, said in an email to the Journal that he had no update on the investigation, and no further comment beyond the statement previously released.

“It is appropriate that the DA has placed this staffer on leave, pending an investigation,” said the ADL’s Steinberg. “The DA must assure the entire community he serves that prejudice will not be tolerated in his office.” Θ