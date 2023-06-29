Temple Emmanuel of Wakefield begins registration for its CHAI School

Registration for Temple Emmanuel of Wakefield’s Hebrew School is now open for the fall. The CHAI School offers an engaging, stimulating and energetic classroom environment where children can embrace their Jewish roots, regardless of their level of observance, affiliation, or prior knowledge. With the involvement of Temple Emmanuel’s Rabbi Greg Hersh and classes led by experienced Jewish educator Brenda Dolan, we are excited to offer the following classes each week from September 2023 through May 2024:

• K – 2nd Grades (ages 5-8), Tuesdays, 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

• 3rd – 6th Grades (ages 8-12), Tuesdays, 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

• Advanced Hebrew 3rd – 6th Grades (ages 8-12), Tuesdays, 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

• Bar/Bat Mitzvah Age: Students ages 12-13 are encouraged to attend a second class each week with Rabbi Greg Hersh to focus on Bar and Bat Mitzvah preparation, including learning to read from the Torah. Θ

For more information and registration form: www.WakefieldTemple.org, 781-245-1886, or email: info@wakefieldtemple.org.