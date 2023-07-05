It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Karen (Borstel) Gouse of Peabody at 69 years of age.

Karen was predeceased by her parents Henri Borstel and Joan (Wolf) Borstel of Florida. Loving wife to Neil Gouse. Dear sister to Sherry Fritz and her late husband Kenny, Laurie Marks and her husband Bruce, and Suzy Pohl and her husband Jay. Proud mother to Courtney Watt and her husband Patrick, and Rebeka Gouse and her husband Ted. Adoring bubbe to Oliver, who was her pride and joy. She loved her dogs and considered them her sons, the late Sammy and Noah. Karen also leaves behind several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Karen was the glue of the family, often arranging family dinners and holidays. She enjoyed her work as a travel consultant for over 40 years. We kindly invite you to A Celebration of Life, which will be held September 10 at the Ledgewood Club House, 1 Ledgewood Way, Peabody. Donations may be made to the Liver Foundation of New England. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com .