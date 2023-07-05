Marilyn Dreben, of Marblehead, entered into rest on June 29, 2023, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of (the late) Arthur “Buddy” Dreben and devoted mother of Ron Dreben. Cherished grandmother of James Dreben. Loving mother-in-law of Alison Richards. Dear friend of her neighbors on Vassar Road and fellow residents of Coral Sea Towers, Bay Harbor Islands, Fla.

Born in 1935, she grew up in Everett and received an associate degree from Boston University. She spent her adult life in Marblehead caring for her husband and raising her son “by hand.”

Marilyn was a dedicated member of Temple Emanuel and the Dolphin Yacht Club. She loved the family sailboat, Dyaynu, her 1983 silver T-top ZX, dancing, bridge, playing piano, sunbathing, Judge Judy, and the Patriots. She worked on three movies in Marblehead: “Home Before Dark” (1958) (stand-in for Jean Simmons); “Grown Ups “2 (2013) (the Vassar road house was David Spade’s bachelor pad); and “Hubie Halloween” (2020) (photo double for June Squibb). She crossed paths with Frank Sinatra, Shakira, and Adam Sandler. She was featured in the Jewish Journal in August 2019 https://jewishjournal.org/2019/08/08/another-casting-call-for-a-local-woman-in-adam-sandler-film/. But she may be remembered most for her endless smile and contagious enthusiasm.

A private funeral was held at Shirat Hayam Cemetery in Peabody on July 2. A celebration of life for friends and family will be held in the future.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Marilyn’s memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or to Gift of Life, 5901 Broken Sound Pkwy NW, Suite 600, Boca Raton, FL 33487.

