Mr. Theodore J. Rimer, 86, died on June 26, 2023, at the Ledgewood Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Beverly.

Born in Beverly, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Helen E. (Greenfield) Rimer. He was raised in Danvers and Peabody and attended the Peabody school system. Ted continued his education earning a bachelor’s degree from Boston University.

Ted had been employed for many years as an executive for Wolverine Worldwide, where he had built many longtime relationships throughout the world.

As a young man in the United States Army, he served as an attaché to the first president of South Korea, Syngman Rhee, during the Korean Conflict.

For the past three years, Mr. Rimer resided at the Ledgewood Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Beverly, where he took the time to get involved in daily activities, not only with the residents but with the staff as well. His presence and assistance will be greatly missed by both the staff and residents. In his honor, the Ledgewood staff developed a floral memorial on the Ledgewood campus to show their love and admiration for Ted. His family would like to thank all the caregivers at Ledgewood for their care and compassion toward Ted during his time there.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Benita McCarthy, as well as his aunts and uncles. He is survived by his cousin Samuel Robert and his wife Paula Rimer of Stuart, Fla., as well as extended family and friends whom he loved and appreciated most dearly.

Ted will be interred privately, next to his beloved parents at the Sons of Jacob Cemetery in Danvers. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were handled by the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody. For online condolences, visit www.ccbfuneral.com.