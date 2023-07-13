Editorial: Tisha B’Av and Israel and America

Tisha B’Av, the ninth day of the Hebrew month of Av, begins at sundown on Wednesday, July 26 and concludes at nightfall of July 27. Traditionally, Jews have fasted on this day that marks the destruction of both of Jerusalem’s holy temples in 423 BCE and 70 CE. The ninth of Av has long been a reminder of distressing moments in Jewish history.

In 1313 BCE, as noted in the Torah, the spies returned from a mission to the Promised Land on the ninth of Av to report that the land “consumes its inhabitants.”

On this same day, the Bar Kochba revolt against the Romans in 133 ended in defeat.

Also, in 1290, England’s Jews were expelled, and in 1492, Jews were banished from Spain.

Numerous other tragedies have occurred on Tisha B’Av that have directly impacted Jews, including the mass deportation from the Warsaw Ghetto, which began on July 23, 1942.

Coincidences or not, this day looms large in Jewish history. Traditionally, Jews give charity and spend much of the day in deep contemplation.

According to the Talmud (Yoma 9B), the second temple was destroyed because baseless hatred prevailed among the Jewish nation. Over the last 2,000 years, Jews have endured endless tragedies and atrocities. While antisemitism is still raging in America and Europe, Jews have seemingly never enjoyed the freedoms and civil liberties of today. Still, over the past decade, Jews have become more vocal in their opinions about everything from the economy to politics to one’s religious observance. This is particularly true in America – where opinions about politics have ended friendships and caused great strain within families.

Israel is now facing perhaps its greatest internal challenge. Prime Min­ister Benjamin Netanyahu has surrounded himself with a right-wing, religious-dominated cabinet, insistent on overruling the country’s judicial system – even as he is on trial for corruption charges. This has angered at least half of the country – from the secular to the religious – who fear that the country is veering away from a democracy. This has led to desperate pleas from top Israeli senior military officials, security heads, legal jurists, economists, high-tech leaders, and hundreds of thousands of working Israelis – who have protested against this proposal for 27 consecutive weeks.

Israel has no other option than to reach a national consensus on any revision to its legal system. Its future depends on it. Israel’s economy and its security are largely dependent on these very same citizens that are protesting. While the current coalition has labeled them leftists, the opposite is true – most as center, or center-right. They understand the challenges Israel faces, and have spent their lives on the front lines for their country. They are IDF veterans who fought in wars. They work and pay taxes (the same cannot be said about a large segment of the ultra-religious) and grasp that the country’s future rests upon civil discourse that will strengthen – not weaken – a democracy.

Netanyahu needs to rein in his coalition, who now openly insult the US and dismiss American support of Israel. America is Israel’s best friend – and has proven it time after time through its diplomacy and foreign aid.

It is time for Israel’s leading political and religious leaders to take stock of the chaos that has torn apart the country and to move to correct it. Israel needs Shalom Bayit, or peace in its house. The same can be said among some American Jews who insist that others follow their political agenda and insult them if they do not. Perhaps, with some reflection, we can come to understand that we have free will – and that there are not always answers to everything, and that the only thing we can control is our actions. Θ