Chelsea Jewish Lifecare and Congregation Sons of Israel celebrate baby naming

In a heartwarming Shabbat service on the Chelsea Jewish Lifecare Peabody campus, assisted living residents joined together with Congregation Sons of Israel (CSI) members to celebrate the naming of Aya Otsubo Soreff. The service was led by CSI’s cantor and spiritual leader Seth Landau. Four generations of the family were present as the beautiful baby girl was given the Hebrew name of Chana Bat Shalom.

“We were thrilled to hold such a special ceremony on our campus,” said Megin Hemmerling, regional president of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare. “It was amazing to see four generations of the family together for this momentous occasion. Both residents and congregants participated in the touching ceremony.”

Family members in attendance included great grandmother Cynthia Mortlock and her husband Ray, Cynthia’s daughter Michelle Soreff LeFrancois, Cynthia’s son Adam Soreff, Adam’s wife and son Marla and Asher Soreff, Cynthia’s granddaughter Kayley Francois and proud parents Akiko Otsubo Soreff and Cory Soreff, Cynthia’s grandson. A festive kiddush luncheon followed the service. Akiko, Cory, and baby Aya reside in Japan and were visiting the family for a three week period.

Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, which operates the Harriett and Ralph Kaplan Assisted Living and the Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living, began to collaborate with CSI last February. Residents and congregants get together monthly to celebrate Shabbot. The services, which have been widely attended, enable both groups to participate in the Sabbath rituals, prayers, and songs.

“This collaboration has been a wonderful experience for our congregants,” remarked Paul Ordman, President of Congregation Sons of Israel. “We are looking forward to expanding the programming to appeal to the unaffiliated Jewish community as well as other houses of worship.” Added Paul, “Joining the Chelsea Jewish Lifecare residents brings joy to our members.”