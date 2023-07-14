Evelyn (Levine) Harmon, 98, of Danvers, and formerly of Marblehead and Chelsea, entered into rest peacefully on July 10,2023.

Evelyn was the beloved wife of the late Philip Harmon. She was the devoted mother of the late Edward and the late Marc Harmon, and dear sister of the late Charles and the late David Levine. She was the grandmother of Philip Harmon of Revere, and the daughter of the late Ida (Baer) and the late Morris Levine.

Evelyn was a member of Temple Israel in Swampscott and a member of the Dolphin Yacht Club in Marblehead, where she and her husband enjoyed lots of boating and fishing. She belonged to a winter and summer bowling club with friends that she called “just friends.” Evelyn marched in all of the parades, twirling her baton for the Jewish War Veterans. Evelyn owned two bridal stores for many years.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 16, 2023, 11:00 AM at New Tifereth Israel of Everett Cemetery, 232 Fuller Street, Everett. Donations in Evelyn’s memory may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923, or the Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living, 240 Lynnfield Street, Peabody, MA 01960. For an online guestbook and directions, please visit the funeral home website, www.torffuneralservice.com.