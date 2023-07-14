Jewish Journal

Penina Batya Goldberg and Menashe Perez.

Penina Batya Goldberg to wed Menashe Perez

Ellen and Shalom Shachne Goldberg of Ramat Beit Shemesh, Israel (formerly of Malden), joyfully announce the engagement of their daughter, Penina Batya, to Menashe Perez of San Jose, Costa Rica and Jerusalem.

The bride, who attended New England Hebrew Academy in Brookline before making aliyah in 2015, is a graduate of Ulpanat Ahavat Yisrael and is in law school at the College of Law and Business in Ramat Gan, Israel. The bride is the granddaughter of Rhoda Zagorsky of Peabody (formerly Winthrop and Medford) and the late Norman Zagorsky.

The groom attended Ner Yisroel Mechina in Baltimore and recently completed his fourth year at Yeshiva Imrei Binah in Jerusalem. He holds an undergraduate degree from Excelsior College and is completing his MBA at Bar Ilan University in Israel. The wedding will take place in September in Jerusalem.

