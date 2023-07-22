The Jewish Sport Report: A Jewish guide to the Women’s World Cup

This article was sent as a newsletter. Sign up for our weekly Jewish sports newsletter here.

Robert Stock hasn’t appeared in the MLB since 2021, but the Team Israel alum is making quite the case for a comeback.

Stock hurled a no-hitter for the Long Island Ducks this week, becoming the second pitcher in the independent team’s history to do so. Not too shabby!

A Jewish guide to the Women’s World Cup

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is underway in Australia and New Zealand, and there are no known Jewish players in the tournament.

In fact, Jews in women’s pro soccer seem to be few and far between — a fact that disheartens Yael Averbuch West, the former star player who is now an executive in the National Women’s Soccer League.

“I do think that representation is important,” Averbuch West told me. “And because of the lack of representation, I think that that affects up-and-coming Jewish players. I’ve had people say to me, ‘oh my gosh, you’re my favorite player, because we’re Jewish and we don’t see any Jewish players out there.’”

Though there won’t be any Jews on the field, there are some notable ones off the field — from legendary broadcaster Andres Cantor to fans Doug Emhoff and Sue Bird, who will be there to cheer on the U.S. team.

Read our full World Cup guide — with some history on Jewish players who have represented the United States in past years — right here.

Halftime report

HAPPY ENDING. Last month, we told you the story of Orthodox athlete Michael Neuman, who competed on this season of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior.” Neuman had brought a group of medically fragile youth from his Jewish Inspiration Foundation to the filming in Los Angeles — only to be told they’d all been cut from the show, and that NBC wouldn’t release any footage to them. Our article helped NBC change its mind.

NO JOKE. Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench was in hot water this week after making an antisemitic joke at a Cincinnati Reds event last weekend. Bench has since apologized, and the team put out a statement denouncing antisemitism.

SUPERSTAR. Yeshiva University basketball star Daniella Rothman was nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award, which honors graduating seniors for their excellence and leadership on and off the court. Rotham racked up 512 rebounds and 468 points in three seasons at YU.

INJURY UPDATES. A pair of injured Jewish MLB players are trending in opposite directions. Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried, who has been out since May with a forearm strain, is progressing in his rehab assignment and could rejoin the club soon. Meanwhile, Milwaukee Brewers slugger Rowdy Tellez will be out an additional four weeks after a freak accident he suffered while shagging fly balls during batting practice.

SEE YA. The record $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders has officially gone through, with embattled owner Daniel Snyder selling his franchise to Jewish owner Josh Harris. Snyder was fined $60 million on his way out the door, after an investigation found that Snyder sexually harassed an employee.

This 10-year-old races with Israeli and native flags

Thomas Poretsky is only 10 years old, but he’s already a competitive race car driver in Minnesota.

And his car is a symbol of his identity: it features an Israeli flag to represent his Jewish heritage from his father’s side and a Quechan flag from his mother’s Native American tribe.

“It means a lot to me,” Poretsky said during a recent practice session. “There’s not a lot of Native and Jewish mixes and it’s just … me. It shows my story.”

Read more about the young racer here.

Jews in sports to watch this weekend

⚾️ IN BASEBALL…

Zack Gelof and the Oakland Athletics host Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros this weekend. Gelof has four hits — including two doubles and a triple — in five games since his callup. Eli Morgan and the Cleveland Guardians face Garrett Stubbs and the Philadelphia Phillies.

⚽️ IN SOCCER…

Daniel Edelman and the NY Red Bulls face the New England Revolution Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Manor Solomon and his new club Tottenham host Leicester City in a friendly match Sunday at 6 a.m. ET. Solomon told The Athletic that once he had the opportunity to join the Spurs, a team with a historically Jewish fanbase, it was “really hard to say no.”

⛳️ IN GOLF…

After finishing tied for 12th in the Scottish Open last week, Max Homa is in England this weekend for the British Open. Ben Silverman is competing in the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

🏎️ IN RACING…

Lance Stroll will be on the track for the Hungarian Grand Prix Sunday at 9 a.m. ET. Stroll has been having the best season of his Formula One career.

🏀 IN BASKETBALL…

If you’re in New York, you might just come across a very Jewish pick-up game this weekend. Jewish actors Adam Sandler and Timothee Chalamet have been spotted balling it up together in The Big Apple.

Starstruck

This recent story about Jewish basketball player Abby Meyers opens with an amazing tidbit: during Meyers’ WNBA debut earlier this season, she got distracted by a certain celebrity sitting courtside: none other than Jewish WNBA legend Sue Bird.