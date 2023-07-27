Beverly temple seeks home for Afghan refugee who aided U.S. military and his family

A Beverly temple is helping a former Afghan interpreter for the United States military find a place to live with his wife and five children on the North Shore.

The former interpreter, Abdul, who asked that only his first name be used for safety reasons, came to the U.S. with his family in February and has been working with Massachusetts volunteers, such as those of Temple B’nai Abraham’s Refugee Support Fund, to find housing and other necessities.

“[The volunteers] have been really incredible to me,” Abdul said. “They help me with every part of my life.”

When Abdul and his family arrived, they stayed with his sister in Beverly until they had to leave in late April because there were 12 people living in a three-bedroom apartment, according to the temple. A volunteer from Temple Israel of Boston reached out to B’nai Abraham’s Rabbi Alison Adler and put her in touch with the family.

“I put the word out and ended up getting this team together of really committed volunteers, and connected with Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, which helps congregations like ours figure out how to support these families,” Adler said in an interview. “At the beginning, I was meeting Abdul and driving him to things, and I took the older kids to the park.”

Abdul and his wife have children who are 10, 8, 5, 3, and 1. They all are in the process of adjusting to American life and learning English, Abdul said.

The temple, working with other local faith-based organizations, has resourced temporary housing situations for Abdul’s family. For the past three weeks, they have lived with a man in Danvers, but the temple has been frantically searching for more permanent living quarters, according to Linda Duchin, the refugee support chair at Temple B’nai Abraham.

“Abdul made such a sacrifice. He lost his leg [after stepping on an Improvised Explosive Device, or IED] helping the United States military,” Duchin said. “You just think about the sacrifice that he made, and we just didn’t feel he had enough help to get him on his feet here.”

In 2007, Abdul was 17 when he began working with the U.S. military, the temple said. Over the course of six years, he served with five units and accompanied

American troops on active combat missions, including the 2009 Battle of Kamdesh, where 50 American soldiers were attacked by more than 400 Taliban fighters.

During a 2009 patrol, he was shot in the leg but stayed with American soldiers in order to translate for them, the temple said. His military interpreter career ended in 2013 when he stepped on the IED.

Abdul worked for his family’s construction company and earned degrees in information technology before U.S. forces pulled out of Afghanistan in 2021, the temple said. Then it became dangerous for Abdul and his family to remain in the country since he had previously collaborated with the U.S. military – making him a target of the Taliban.

The family spent time in U.S. military camps in Qatar and Albania until it was able to come to the U.S. on a Special Immigrant Visa, the temple said.

Since Abdul’s arrival in the U.S., his children have been enrolled in school, including summer classes. They were taken under the wing of the school’s social worker and have worked closely with the Parent-Teacher Association, Duchin said.

In addition, Duchin coordinates transportation for the children to get to and from school and for Abdul to get to and from work, she said. He is employed as a materials handler and is working on earning his driver’s license. The temple’s volunteers also are trying to find an inexpensive or donated car so Abdul can become more independent.

“Now that they’re [staying with the host in Danvers], we are looking at other ways that they can assimilate,” Duchin said. “Another temple volunteer who’s an ESL [English as a Second Language] teacher volunteered to go over to the house once a week and work with the mother on English.”

Duchin also wants to get Abdul’s family connected with other Afghans so they can have social opportunities, she said. The children play with other kids at the park, so they’re making friends, Abdul said.

“I’d love to stay in Beverly, so we are trying to find housing around there,” Abdul said. “The temple is nearby there, which is my first priority, and my sister lives there, and the school where the kids are going.”

Many people are vying for every apartment in the midst of a housing crisis, so it’s extremely difficult to find a home for Abdul’s family, Adler said.

“When a landlord is getting so many applications, would they decide on the Afghan family with five children? I don’t know,” Adler said. “We’re really trying to say, ‘Look, the rent for the year is guaranteed by some of the agencies and the synagogue, and we’ll make sure it’s paid,’ but sometimes it doesn’t even matter. It’s just so difficult.”

The temple has been meeting with the Lynn-based New American Association of Massachusetts as well as staffers from Representative Seth Moulton’s office to come up with solutions, she said. Adler explained that tikkun olam – repairing the world – is rooted in Jewish values and it doesn’t matter what what a family’s background is – everyone deserves help.

“It comes from Torah and what we’re taught is to help people who are vulnerable, who are in trouble, and here’s someone sitting here right in front of us who would have been homeless had the synagogue not been there to help,” Adler said. “Saving one life is like saving an entire universe. That’s a teaching from the Mishnah.”

Donations to support Abdul’s family, as well as other refugees in the future, can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/tbarefugees. Those with any leads on possible temporary or permanent housing on the North Shore can email refugees@tbabeverly.org.