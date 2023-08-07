Richard William Golick, 88, of Marblehead, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 31, 2023. Richard is survived by Deanna, his beloved wife of 56 years; his brother David and sister-in-law Lorna of Concord, Calif.; his son Jeff and daughter-in-law Kate Steinberg of Brooklyn, N.Y.; his daughter Susan and son-in-law Larry May of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and his grandchildren Harold Jack Golick and Rose Golick, and Evan May.

Richard was born on August 12, 1934, in Boston, to Jack and Freda (Saltzman) Golick. He lived with his parents and grandparents in Dorchester until 1939. His family moved to Beverly in 1939, and Richard graduated from Beverly High School in 1952. He then went on to Tufts University, graduating with a B.A. in Economics in 1956.

Shortly after graduating, Richard entered the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Upon discharge, he entered an executive training program back in Massachusetts, at Filene’s, Boston, with a career in retailing beckoning. Most of Richard’s working life was spent owning and managing Jack’s, a women’s clothing store in Salem, Mass.

Richard married the love of his life, Deanna Shapiro, in October 1966, in Swampscott. Shortly after, they moved to Marblehead, where they lived ever since, and where they raised two kids, Jeff and Susan. Richard was an avid gardener, and enjoyed playing tennis, and skiing the New England Mountains with friends and family.

Richard retired at age 64, became bored, and went to work part-time for a CPA firm in Salem, until fully retiring at age 75. In recent years, he especially enjoyed visits from his kids, their families, and his three beloved grandchildren.

A private graveside ceremony was held on August 3. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard’s memory to the charity of your choice. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.