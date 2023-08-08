Jewish Journal

Gerald Irwin Levine

Gerald Irwin Levine, age 85, a lifelong resident of Chelsea, passed away on August 7, 2023.

Loving son of the late Nathan and Bessie (Talewsky) Levine. Dear brother of the late Helen Goldblatt and her husband the late Norman Goldblatt. Loving uncle of Cheryl Jacobs and her husband the late Robert Jacobs, and Joyce Wilson and her husband Charles.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 12 Noon, at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Avenue, Chelsea. Interment will follow in Sharon. Donations in Gerald’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice. For an online guestbook and directions, please visit the funeral home website, www.torffuneralservice.com.

