20 years of Chabad of Peabody: so many dreams achieved

Seems like yesterday and a lifetime ago that we moved our family (then just two children, a 2-year-old and a newborn) from sunny Los Angeles to Peabody. It was mid-August and on the auspicious day of the 20th of Av – the day of the passing of Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Schneerson, the father of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

How do you summarize 20 years of work and dedication to a community?

In these short 20 years we have witnessed so much: five more born in our family; dozens of bar and bat mitzvahs, brises, baby namings; Torah classes attended by many hundreds; Shabbat and holiday guests in the thousands; as well as, sadly, the passing of so many beloved in our little shtiebel-like community.

We have watched organizations nearly disappear, and be reborn into vibrant institutions. We’ve seen colleagues – rabbis and presidents – come and go, agreements made, alliances forged, disappointments and disagreements, the entire physical and emotional gamut. But what is it that encapsulates the entirety of these 20 years?

If I had to choose a couple words, it would be toil and commitment.

The Chabad operating model doesn’t work like other Jewish community systems. We aren’t invited to town and we can’t be fired. (When my elderly grandmother – now of blessed memory – was frustrated with how my father was handling certain matters in relation to her care, she said to him that he was fired. His reply, while coy, was also spot on: “You didn’t hire me, so you can’t fire me.”)

We get by only by the good graces and beneficence of those within our community and still, we have a strict code of Halacha that is our guide. Our two-word mission statement from the Rebbe is Ahavat Israel – love your fellow Jews. Our mandate has been to toil endlessly with commitment to that goal.

To that end, even on vacations, struggling community members can expect a get-well phone call and trips cut short or altered due to a community crisis or someone’s passing.

The greatest moments are when a community member can celebrate someone in our family’s personal victory, or just be happy at the child having a great camp experience. It is watching the love that is put out, reciprocated in kind. The sad moments are watching beloved community members aging and passing on, or the inevitable ruptures that will happen with two decades of ministering to a community.

One lowlight was having pennies thrown at me and a colleague while walking down a Peabody street on Shabbos. The flip side was watching over 300 community members gather on the City Hall lawn to show their support.

A highlight was when a former Hebrew School student called me in the middle of the night from college with a very significant ethical dilemma: to rat on his friends who’d been drinking and save himself from punishment and suspension, or not tell on them and sell out his morals.

So many dreams achieved and so many hopes not yet realized. Hearts and hopes raised to the skies, and relationships made and broken. It’s a short time in the scheme of life, and moving here at 24 and 27 respectively, we were – and are – still babies. Still, as Pirkeit Avot 5:21 states, “When one is twenty they are to pursue [a livelihood].” Meaning, based on physical and mental strength, at 20 one must put down the books of study (Mishnah at age 10, Talmud age 15, even marriage at age 18) and start to go about making a living, taking all that you’ve learned thus far and implementing it.

As we mark 20 years of Chabad of Peabody, we pledge to make the next 20 even greater than our first. We give gratitude to the Almighty for the blessings He has bestowed upon us and our community members who have and continue to step up to the plate again and again to help keep this magic going.

We raise our glass and say L’chaim to more life, happiness, health, and success and we look forward to seeing you all at something great that will be happening at Chabad. Thank you for your partnership and even more importantly, your encouragement and your love. Θ

Rabbi Nechemia Schusterman leads Chabad of Peabody.