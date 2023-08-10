Editorial: Chasing summer

There was a time, in the not-so-distant past, when we called these waning summer weeks the “dog days.” It was a brief period to catch our breath from work and other obligations. We spent more time with family. We caught up with old friends. We dug into books that had been sitting on our shelves for too long.

Now, it seems, those days are precious and few. Our phones buzz and jingle long after the sun goes down with work emails and texts. And in this precarious time in America, where democracy has been threatened for years by elected officials and conspiracy acolytes, we get lost reading news updates about how misinformation and dissembling have become normalized in our own country.

It is hard to step away – for a week, for a few days, or even a few hours – knowing that so much of this nation is embracing hate, lies and lawlessness. There have been over 400 mass shootings in the United States so far this year; more than 25,000 people have died from gun violence since Jan. 1.

For years, white supremacists have been the country’s main domestic terror threat, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. And support for the far-right QAnon conspiracy movement should not be minimized. A 2022 poll by the Public Religion Research Institute found that about one in five Americans mostly agree with ideas consistent with the QAnon conspiracy theory. According to the poll, 17 percent believe that the U.S. is controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global child sex-trafficking operation.

And while federal, state and local election officials and courts have widely dismissed that there was voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, a new June Monmouth poll also revealed a deep distrust in the American election process. It reported that almost one-third of Americans believe President Biden was only elected because of voter fraud. That report was supported by a CNN poll this month that found that 69 percent of Republicans and “Republican-leaners” asserted that Biden’s win was not legitimate – up from 63 percent earlier this year.

There have always been divisions in America, and our constitution allows free speech. But that freedom of speech is now contributing to a schism that threatens our democracy. The internal battle that we face now in this country is safeguarding the truth. The Internet is filled with hate groups that recruit the disenfranchised – all the while social media titans look the other way and decline to install gatekeepers to safeguard the truth. This entropy has created an opportunity for anarchists to normalize their lies and hate among segments of the population.

If you’re lucky enough to take off a few days this month, it would be wise to silence your phone and computer, and forget about the Internet and news cycle. As we prepare to enter the Hebrew month of Elul – a time of deep introspection – this is a good time to focus on one’s priorities. We have free will and just one life. The question begs: What is our truth, and how do we want to live out our days? Θ