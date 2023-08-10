Interim rabbi ready to guide Marblehead’s Temple Emanu-El into future

MARBLEHEAD – Rabbi Darryl Crystal may hold a record for serving the most congregations in the United States in the last two decades. During that time, he’s developed a niche as an interim rabbi – leading congregations for one or two years at time in Madison, Wis., Chester, Conn., Skokie, Ill., Newburgh, N.Y., Hyde Park, Ill., Baltimore, Md., Cherry Hill, N.J., Savannah, Ga., San Antonio, Texas, Durham, N.C., Westwood, Mass., Omaha, Neb., Los Angeles, Fairfax Station, Va., Pittsburgh, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Lexington, Mass.

On July 1, Crystal landed at his 18th interim post, at Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead. The Reform synagogue said goodbye to beloved Rabbi David Meyer after 31 years of his spiritual leadership in June, and Crystal now holds a yearlong post in which he will help support and transition the congregation toward its next rabbi.

As Temple Emanu-El’s Executive Director Jaime Meyers describes it, Crystal was a clear choice for the role of interim at Emanu-El – he’s well-known in the Reform movement for his graceful and knowledgeable work as an interim, and over the past few decades, has developed an effective process for when he arrives at a new synagogue to help prepare for a new rabbi. By the end of his interim terms, he usually compiles a 50-plus page document so the next rabbi has a clear manual for how the synagogue works when he or she arrives.

Interim work requires a particular set of rabbinical and leadership skills, and Crystal, by all accounts, possesses them in abundance.

Unlike a seated rabbi, Crystal’s job is not to come in with his own ambitions and visions for the temple. “I’m focusing on the agenda of the congregation and the congregation’s identity,” he explained, “As opposed to creating my own major initiatives.”

This path was not what he envisioned when he was ordained at Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati in 1985. He embarked on a more traditional route, taking up a post at North Shore Synagogue in Syosset, N.Y. But 18 years later, he decided to move on to another challenge – the shul had nearly doubled in size, and Crystal was looking for a different experience of learning and engagement. He took a job as an interim rabbi in Madison, Wis., and kept going from there.

Crystal, 65, has become such a good interim rabbi, he has even trained others in the work. And, unsurprisingly, he has moving down to a science. “I rent a 26-foot U-Haul truck, and I hire guys to load it, and I put my car on the back in a trailer, and I go from place to place,” he said. Movers are often impressed with his packing finesse.

There are few other rabbis who have committed themselves to such a transitory life, but when asked how he does it, and why, Crystal said simply, “It works for me and my personality … the work is really designed for one year. It’s like being a sprinter versus being a long distance runner.

“I love the work,” he said. “You really get to be of help to congregations.”

Cantor Rosalie Will has worked in a consultant capacity with Crystal for nearly a decade, helping him craft musical and worship-related goals with congregations where he serves as interim rabbi, and she further explained the role of an interim as aiming to “cleanse the palate” of the congregation after a long-seated rabbi leaves.

“When I drink coffee after I brush my teeth, the coffee tastes terrible,” she said. “But it’s just because I just had toothpaste, right? So I can have toothpaste and then have a couple glasses of water. Then my coffee is awesome. It’s that same idea of ‘We loved our Rabbi, we can’t imagine [another].’ … The comparisons are too stark.” Crystal comes in and acts as the glasses of water, allowing congregants to better receive the next rabbi.

“It’s not a matter of going into a place and doing what you’ve done for the past 35 years,” he said. “To do this well, you’re always continuously learning.”

In this, Crystal certainly lives up to his word. He has studied with Jewish Renewal, Reform, Conservative, and Orthodox programs and teachers, and has completed trainings around organizational development and positive psychology with Disney, Case Western Reserve University, Harvard, Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and Zappos, the shoe company. He is well-learned, not just in Jewish wisdom, but also organizational and transitional insight.

Will described Crystal as being immensely talented at interim work both for his experience and knowledge, and because of how he presents himself as an interim.

“He does this really good work of demonstrating lots of different things [for the congregation to try],” she said. “But it’s not hard for the congregation to now move on to finding another rabbi, which is the goal – and I think he does that intentionally … I think that’s actually one of his gifts. People like him a lot, but, you know, they don’t really want him to be their full-time rabbi, which is how it should be.”

Crystal himself echoed that sentiment. “They know I’m only here for a year, they know they don’t have buyers’ remorse,” he explained. “There’s not the radical shift in emotion … it gives the congregation a chance to get used to a different style and a different voice, and the physical presence of someone different.”

At Temple Emanu-El, getting used to a new presence is the key to a future harmony with a new rabbi, said Jaime Meyers. “[Rabbi Meyer] is such a beloved figure for our community, it will take us some time to move past it. Having someone that’s able to help us with the change, to have this one year as a palate cleanser, will allow us to be more successful in the future when our new, permanent senior rabbi will start in the fall.”

Crystal is looking forward to his year with Emanu-El. “They’re a very warm, welcoming group of folks,” he said of the congregation, staff and leadership. “I couldn’t be happier.”