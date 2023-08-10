Protesters in Greater Boston see threat to Israeli democracy in judicial divide

On a Monday afternoon in late July, Sophie Shnaper arrived in Newton Centre to do what she’s been doing for nearly seven months: Organizing protests in Boston to defend democracy in Israel.

Boston for Democracy in Israel, the group formed largely on social media by Shnaper and eight others, exists as a parallel protest movement to the mass demonstrations that have taken place in Israel for the last seven months. Nonviolent protests in Israel have been the widespread public response to Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu’s proposed judicial overhaul, which opponents, like Shnaper, say could be the end of democracy there.

The nine founding volunteers of the Boston protest group range in age, career, citizenship, and background, but are united under the conviction that Israel must remain a democratic state. At the weekly or biweekly demonstrations they’ve been organizing since the end of January – which usually draw 150 to 500 protestors – speakers from a variety of backgrounds address the crowd. They include Israeli or Jewish-American experts in law, history, economics, political science, and social activism, as well as rabbis and other leaders in the Jewish community.

Late last month, hours before Boston for Democracy in Israel rallied in Newton Centre, the Knesset – in a 64-0 vote by Netanyahu’s far-right allies, with opposition leaving the floor in protest – passed a controversial amendment removing one of the only checks on the government’s power: stripping the Supreme Court of the ability to block government decisions. The law is part of Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan that aims to strip power from the courts, which generally act as a protector of civil rights and rule of law in Israel.

The new law has raised concerns of a constitutional crisis in the country should the Supreme Court itself attempt to strike it down this coming fall.

Shnaper, who currently lives in Brookline, grew up in Israel and is a former cancer researcher. She has lived in the United States for the last 13 years, and asserts the issue is not just an internal Israeli matter.

“This old doctrine of ‘We support the Israeli government no matter what’ is no longer applicable,” she said. “What is correct to say is that we should ‘support democracy in Israel, no matter what’… it is not only legitimate to oppose this government agenda, but it is our duty,” she said. Netanyahu has told foreign media that the change would strengthen democracy. But, according to Israeli polls, at least half of the country believes the opposite. And many Israelis believe that the proposal is being pushed through to protect Netanyahu, who is facing a series of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust charges in court.

This has galvanized Shnaper and other Boston-area Israelis who oppose Netanyahu’s coalition – which is the most right-wing in the country’s history – and also includes ultra-religious Jews who have demanded more funding for West Bank settlements and yeshivas. Shnaper believes that Netanyahu is changing the balance of secular-religious life in Israel, and threatening the coexistence the country’s large blend of residents has led for 75 years.

“We are on the path of the establishment of a Jewish fundamentalistic state, where only the Orthodox version of Judaism is the one that will prevail,” Shnaper said. “There is a removal of all democratic norms, freedoms … We clearly state that this government is illegitimate and it has to fall. There is no compromise that we can accept with this government.”

Shula Gilad is another Boston-area Israeli and member of the protest group. She is a a senior fellow at the Program for Negotiation at Harvard Law School, and views the new legislation as “the opening of a floodgate.”

“This law is not a simple adjustment,” she said. “It’s a Basic Law, similar to a constitutional system. It’s very critical … it’s a law that enables a lot of other laws to be passed. They chose this particular law because it enables them such complete power … after that it’s like a tsunami that you can’t stop in so many ways.”

“It is the worst disappointment,” said Elie Mazor of Peabody, who grew up in Jerusalem and has lived on the North Shore for much of the last 60 years. “The talk of a lot of people is about leaving Israel, but really no one really wants to leave,” said Mazor, whose family in Israel has regularly attended the Tel Aviv rallies that have drawn over 100,000 people each Saturday night for the last seven months.

When asked if the recent events have changed his relationship to Israel, Mazor said, “No, not at all … there’s no reason for me to give up … I think what’s happening will pass. It’s not going to stick.”

Memy Ish-Shalom of Newton, a former chief executive officer of a software company and now a sculptor, grew up and lived in Jerusalem until age 42. His grandfather, Mordechai Ish-Shalom, was mayor of Jerusalem from 1959-1965. Memy has been an active member of the Boston protests in the past few months.

“This first major legislation is a part of a much bigger plan,” he said. “But even by itself, it’s quite extreme. The government is trying to downplay it in every interview.”

Still, he says, “In a way, it’s actually tightened my relationship to Israel – it’s heightened my level of concern for minorities … I moved to the States as part of where life took me. But Israel is still very dear to me.”

Those who support the judiciary change include Rachel Jacobson, a Jewish educator who lives in Swampscott. “I am for reform because, simple as that, nothing [has] changed in Israel at this point. Nothing. It just separates the Supreme Court from the government,” she said.

Jacobson was born in Israel, grew up in Jerusalem, and came to the U.S. in 1975, where she studied at Boston University and Hebrew College. She’s been living on the North Shore for 45 years.

Rather than ushering in an era with less democracy, Jacobson believes that the judicial overhaul will bring democracy to the country for the first time. “This is democracy,” she said. “I’m very upset about what’s happening in Israel. … The reform brought more democracy to Israel than before. Now there is justice in the country.”

While some Jewish organizations have expressed concern about the proposed legal changes – ranging from the Combined Jewish Philanthropies to the Jewish Federations of North America, the Boston chapter of the Israeli American Council declined to take a stand on the issue. The Consulate General of Israel to New England could not be reached for comment.

Rabbi Idan Irelander of Congregation Ahavat Olam in North Andover also did not directly address the proposed change, and urged that his fellow Israelis engage in more public discourse. Irelander, who grew up in the Haifa area and served in the Israel Defense Forces, came to Boston in 1997 to study at Berklee College of Music and was a cantor at local synagogues before becoming a rabbi.

“As we know, we can’t choose our family, but by listening to one another, having a healthy dialogue, and, most importantly, respecting one another, we can understand each other better. This is essential to the core being of our people, no matter where one stands on any spectrum.”

“I think that in the short run, the changes aren’t going to be immediate,” said Avigail Gilad (no relation to Shula Gilad), an incoming architecture student at MIT, and another Israeli contributor to the Boston protests. “But the worst thing about the vote and the fact that it passed is that it’s just a domino effect of everything that’s about to come … It just kind of feels like the apocalypse.”

She feels that this first legislation is indicative of a larger and more drastic shift in Israel and wonders whether it will remain a place she wants to live.

“The people who support the reform are truly baffled why this vote or this law that was passed was such a big deal to the left,” she said. “And I think it’s not that it’s this law, it’s everything that it represents … It was always obvious to me that I would move back to Israel when I was done with my studies, and I never doubted that. This is the first time that now I have to think about it … if in three and a half or four years when I’m ready to come back after my degree, and Israel no longer looks the same, then yeah, I’ll really consider if and when to come back.”