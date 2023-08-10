Volunteers uncover the lost souls of the Holocaust at Polish Jewish cemetery

Bialystok, an industrial city of 300,000 in northeastern Poland close to Belarus, is best known internationally as the birthplace for two things: the Esperanto language, and the tasty bialy – often compared to an onion-stuffed bagel without a hole.

Before World War II, the city was also a hotbed of Jewish culture. In the 1930s, 50 percent of the city’s population was Jewish. Today that figure is zero percent. The dilapidated Bagnowka Cemetery is the last reminder that a Jewish community ever existed here.

Since 2016, Massachusetts couple Amy and Josh Degen have come to Bagnowka every August, recruiting volunteers to join them to repair, clean, and paint headstones and clear the cemetery of overgrown vegetation. Founders of the grassroots Bialystok Cemetery Restoration Fund (BCRF), the Degens – owners of a Groton-based landscaping service – have helped to rapidly accelerate the repair of toppled Matzevot (gravestones) using mechanized equipment. Previously, volunteers had laboriously moved them by hand.

Last summer, after a two-year hiatus due to the global COVID pandemic, the BCRF volunteers unexpectedly addressed a grisly post-war crime that had been ignored for more than six decades. A giant mound of earth, used by local children as a playground and sledding hill, was believed to contain discarded Jewish tombstones and human remains. Despite persistent requests from the neighborhood to investigate, local officials refused to look into the matter for years. On the Jewish side, strong taboos against disturbing the dead prompted Polish rabbis not to press for excavation, either.

Under the Communist regime, the Bialystok city government leveled the downtown Rabbinic Cemetery (1781-1900) to make room for Central Park and a new Communist Party headquarters. City dump trucks hauled the desecrated gravesites to the Bagnowka Cemetery and buried them outside the current fence on reserve cemetery land later reclaimed for a housing subdivision.

With both the Chief Rabbi of Poland and city officials giving the green light for the Bagnowka mound’s excavation last year, the volunteers first delicately explored the site with a hand shovel. The mound was approximately 300 feet long by 150 feet wide by 15 feet high.

“Within 15 minutes, we found three stones very near the surface that were dated 1820, 1831, and 1851,” said Josh Degen. “The Bagnowka Cemetery didn’t open until 1891. The only place those buried stones could have come from was the Rabbinic Cemetery. I’m horrified by the disrespect for the dead. These people who lived their whole lives in the city were put in a truck, taken to the outskirts of a subdivision miles away, and buried to hide their existence.”

Subsequent digging with an excavator found 123 boulder-style Matzevot, one huge granite slab, and a significant amount of human remains, which were later wrapped in tallit and given a Jewish burial ceremony inside Bagnowka.

This year, the Degens will bring an excavator to a similar mound located across the street from the city’s Opera House. The Bialystok Cemetery Restoration Fund is working closely with an architect from the Bialystok University of Technology on a memorial design incorporating the recovered stones. The memorial will be located in Central Park, on the grounds of the former Rabbinic Cemetery.

“When you take a stone away from a burial site, you no longer know who was there,” said Amy Degen. “You don’t even know it’s even a cemetery anymore. So they completely wiped out all memory of the Jewish people in the city. It really blows my mind how someone would even consider taking a stone.”

Mending memory: Beginning the healing process

Retired Central Washington University Professor Heidi Szpek, an expert in biblical Hebrew, has been translating and documenting Bagnowka Matzevot since 2004, and has been volunteering for the Bialystok Cemetery Restoration Fund since 2016.

“Especially important to me is the idea of mending memory, not just in general society, but of individual people. No one should have their name erased from history,” she says. “So one major goal is to bring back these names because these stones may be the only record of their existence, given the devastation and destruction of all other records.

“Our other goal is to acknowledge what happened in the past, while recognizing that the people who live in Bialystok today did not do this. So what we do is help especially the young people learn about the atrocities of the past, but recognizing we can move forward,” Szpek added. “If you’re not aware of the sins of the past, how can you go forward in a hopefully more enlightened frame of mind? I think the city government’s cooperation in this effort is amazing. It’s also a healing process for them, too.”

For the first time this summer – volunteering usually is scheduled for mid-August to coincide with the anniversary of the 1943 Bialystok Ghetto Uprising – BCRF board members will be mentoring two history students from Suffolk University. The university is launching a four-credit internship this year in its History, Language and Global Culture department.

Suffolk is not the first educational institution to send students to help restore neglected Eastern European Jewish cemeteries. Every summer, Dartmouth College Hillel sponsors “Project Preservation,” which takes a group of students from a mix of ethnic and religious backgrounds to Holocaust sites. In recent years, the Dartmouth students have volunteered at cemeteries in Poland, Belarus, Greece, Kosovo, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Russia.

Barbara Abrams, the chair of the Suffolk University History, Language and Global Culture department, was inspired to launch the internship program after a chance encounter with the Degens at a bar mitzvah. She also cites a recent genealogy-themed trip to Lithuania with her husband, Rabbi David Kudan of Temple Ahavat Achim in Gloucester, as driving interest in a Holocaust studies program.

“One of the concentrations of Suffolk’s public history program is actually the study of monuments,” Abrams said. “Gravestones, of course, are monuments and the act of restoring them is something you just can’t experience through a textbook or digital media.”

The first two inaugural Suffolk interns in Bialystok are recent American History graduate Elizabeth Glina and junior History and Global Cultural Studies major Neka Vladimirov.

“I want to volunteer at Bialystok because it will give me the opportunity to help prevent the collective memory of the Jewish community’s existence from being lost,” Vladimirov said. “Furthermore, on a more personal note, my father was only able to immigrate to America because of the Soviet Union’s expulsive attitude towards Jewish people. I want to learn more about Ashkenazi culture and be in touch with my roots by experiencing it firsthand.”

Bialystok genealogy: Reuniting ancestors with descendents

According to Amy Degen, Bagnowka Cemetery can expect up to 60 volunteers coming from the United States, Israel, and Europe this summer. An avid genealogy enthusiast with family roots in Bialystok, Degen takes great joy in “reuniting” families through the repair and discovery of previously missing Matzevot.

A sizeable contingent of this year’s volunteer crew will be from the same family: 15 members of the Pearlson family (two from the U.S. and 13 from Israel) will be making the trek to their ancestral home.

“In 2019, my sister Devorah and I restored the headstones of my grandmother Pearl Perej, and great grandmother Chana Perej. The closest thing to a miracle happened just as we finished our work,” recalled David Pearlson of West Stockbridge. “I said to my sister that it was too bad we didn’t have a minyan present to say Kaddish to honor not just our grandmothers, but for all those in the cemetery. And then, out of nowhere, like the Red Sea parting, a van of yeshiva students pulls up and unloads.

“The students were looking for their Rebbe’s grave,” he added. “We said Kaddish for all the forgotten souls, something I suspect hasn’t happened in nearly 75 years.” Θ

The Bialystok Cemetery Restoration Fund operates without any major institutional support and depends fully on private donations to rent its construction equipment and buy supplies. To make a donation, please visit

bialystokcemeteryrestoration.org.