Bessie Valdofsky, 93, of Peabody and Lynn, passed away on August 12, 2023. She was born on January 9, 1930 to the late Louis and Freida (Hurvitz) Valdofsky in Peabody.

She worked for many years as a secretary and enjoyed playing Mah-jongg. Although Bessie was known to keep to herself, she cherished her time spent with family.

Bessie is survived by her brother, Joseph Valof and his wife, Anita. She was the loving aunt of Susan Litvin and her husband Gerry, Roslyn Olick, Jason Valof and Jason’s son, Kyle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Shirley Olick, and her uncle, Reuben Valdofsky.

A graveside service was held on August 13, 2023 at Maple Hill Cemetery, 98 Canterbury Drive, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, please kindly make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or any charity of your choice in Bessie’s memory. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.