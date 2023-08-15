Nancy R. (Avram) Singer, 81, of Boca Raton, Fla., formerly of Peabody, entered eternal rest on July 28, 2023.

Nancy was the devoted wife of Gerald “Jerry” Singer for 59 years. She was the beloved mother of Matthew Singer and his wife Alyssa Gerber, and Bradley Singer and his husband Johnathan Singer. She was the adored grandmother of Adelina Gerber-Singer, and dear sister of the late Jeanne Ginsburg.

Services were held at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on August 1. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hadassah, 1320 Centre St., Newton, MA 02459, and American Cancer Society. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com.