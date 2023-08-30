Herbert Forrest Harsip, 75, of Massachusetts and Florida, passed away on August 1, 2023. Herb was born in Brookline and raised in Newton. He graduated from Franklin Pierce College (now a university) and earned a master’s degree from Boston State College.

Herb was a scrap metal recycler until his retirement.

Herb was a history buff and loved to read, had a passion for golf and particularly enjoyed golfing in Stow, Massachusetts.

He was a very kind man, possessed a wonderful sense of humor and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. May his memory be a blessing.

Herb is survived by his wife Imogene; his sister Janice Hurwitz; his sister-in-law Lisa Harsip; his children Liza and Alex; his granddaughter Willa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Herb’s brother Barry Harsip predeceased him.

Donations in Herb’s memory may be made to World Central Kitchen Donor Services Team, 200 Massachusetts Avenue, N.W., Washington, D.C. 20001.