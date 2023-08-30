Sylvia Goldstein, of Lynn, entered into rest on August 18, 2023, at the age of 102. Beloved wife of the late Alfred T. Goldstein for 60 years. Devoted mother of Dr. Darlene J. Goldstein and Marc Goldstein (Mary). Cherished grandmother of Maile Gilmore (Adam) and Meri Keller (Andrew). Loving great-grandmother of Lani, Dylan, Callie, Hailey, Wally and Sadie. The dear sister of the late Seymour Salett. Dear daughter of the late Dora and Harry Saletsky.

Born and educated in Dorchester, Sylvia raised her family in Lynn, where she resided for over 70 years. She worked into her 80’s as a bookkeeper and office manager. She was an avid reader who devoured a historical romance novel every night and loved action movies. She was a duplicate bridge player for many years. She cherished her time spent with family and friends. Special thanks to Ellys Guerrero, Paule Jean and her dear friend Julie Grecoe.

A graveside service for Sylvia was held on August 23 at Temple Emanu-El Memorial Park, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Sylvia’s memory to the organizations that mean the most to you and are closest to your hearts. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.