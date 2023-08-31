The Miriam Fund announces $375,000 in 2023 grants

BOSTON – The Miriam Fund and Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston’s Jewish Federation have announced 17 program grants for the fiscal year 2023-2024, totaling $375,000.

The Miriam Fund supports projects that expand opportunities for women and girls in Jewish and secular communities in Greater Boston, and in Israel, and is a unique collaborative venture with CJP.

“At The Miriam Fund, we celebrate another positive year, marked by deepened partnerships with nonprofit organizations in Massachusetts and Israel,” said co-chair Rachel Goldstein. “Our co-chairs, Reva Fishman, Debby Posin, and I, are truly grateful to our dedicated members and our partner agencies for their unwavering commitment to creating a more equitable world, with a focus on improving the lives of women and girls. We are excited to continue learning, innovating, and investing in the transformative work of these extraordinary agencies.”

In Greater Boston, grants to seven Jewish organizations included Yachad, for its art education and therapy project, called Y.E.S. – Your Expressive Self – which provides programming for Jewish teens and young adult women with autism and intellectual and development disabilities.

“The Miriam Fund enables Yachad to bring art and music therapy to teen girls and young adult women in a Jewish cultural context,” said Liz Offen, national director of strategic partnerships at Yachad. “We are moving beyond disabilities and [focusing] on building self-esteem and fostering strong women. Each participant receives personalized support so she can enjoy herself and just have fun.”

The Miriam Fund also awarded secular grants to six local programs. One of the critical grants went to RESPOND, Inc. for the first domestic violence program for women in a Massachusetts jail or prison.

“We are so proud to partner with The Miriam Fund to bring educational programming and supportive services to survivors who are detained or incarcerated at the Suffolk County House of Correction,” said Victoria Helberg, CEO of RESPOND. “Too many incarcerated women have experienced violence, including trafficking, at the hands of a partner or family member. Thanks to The Miriam Fund, RESPOND is able to meet these women where they are to help them begin their healing journey and to prevent further victimization or re-incarceration after they are released.”

The third focus area, Israel, received five grants, including ATZUM-Justice Works. Its grant goes toward the Task Force on Human Trafficking and Prostitution, which combats these abuses on legislative, policy, and educational fronts and manages an 18-member Coalition Against Prostitution.

“Thanks to organizations such as The Miriam Fund, which support social change, ATZUM’s [task force] is able to confront the underlying conditions enabling sex trafficking and prostitution to thrive in Israel, promoting an ethical, equality-based society where all women can thrive,” said Elana Ben-Haim, ATZUM grants manager.

Since The Miriam Fund was founded in 2001, members have granted more than $6 million to community organizations. Members contribute funds, solicit grant proposals, and make grants to local and international organizations. See the complete list of The Miriam Fund’s 2023–2024 grantees and projects at cjp.org. Θ

The Miriam Fund is now accepting applications for the next round of funding. Letters of intent for the 2023-24 grant cycle are due before 5 p.m. on Aug. 31. For more information, visit cjp.org/miriamfund.