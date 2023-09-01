Julius Myron (Mike) Rosen, beloved husband of the late Barbara (Bobbi) Blinderman for over 47 years and life partner of Barbara Kane for over 15 years, passed away in his ninety-first year on Aug. 31, 2023.

Loving father of Henry (Vanessa) Rosen, Beth (Gregory) Apke and Jonathan (Allison) Rosen. Doting and devoted “Papa” of Zachary, Brooke, Atalia and Benjamin Rosen.

Mike was born on Dec. 28, 1931 to Henry and Annie (Miller) Rosen of Brookline, where he was raised in a close-knit family along with his elder sister and two younger brothers. He graduated from the Edward Devotion School and Brookline High School. Thereafter, he received a Bachelor of Science from Tufts University, College of Liberal Arts and Science (1953). Mike earned his DMD degree from Tufts University, School of Dental Medicine (1956). Mike continued his post-graduate dental work at the University of Pennsylvania, where he received a degree specializing in Oral Maxillofacial Surgery (1957).

After completing his education, Mike joined his father’s dental practice in Boston. Following his father’s untimely death in 1959, Mike ran the practice and became his family’s patriarch, providing whatever support was necessary for his mother and siblings.

While practicing dentistry in Boston, Mike fell in love and, in 1959, married Bobbi to whom he devoted the majority of his life.

In 1963, Mike and Bobbi moved to Marblehead, where he continued to live a life full of purpose. In nearby Salem, he started a new practice, which, under his leadership, grew into a nationally recognized oral surgery center with multiple offices in the North Shore. Attracting providers and patients from across the country, Mike’s practice relied on state-of-the-art laser technology to dramatically improve patient outcomes.

Mike’s passion for outstanding patient care was unbounded. He was frequently called into Salem Hospital for emergency surgery at all hours of the night. Mike also co-developed the first medical office condominium building in the North Shore, providing more efficient and accessible healthcare to its patients.

Throughout his life, Mike felt a strong connection with the Jewish Community. From 1972-74, Mike served as President of the Jewish Federation of the North Shore, where he selflessly devoted himself to the needs of the people of Israel and to reinforcing the quality of Jewish life on the North Shore. At both the grass roots and national levels, Mike was a strong advocate for justice and security for the Jewish people, including the emancipation of Soviet Jewry, the promotion of economic development in Israel and the safeguarding of strong bilateral relations between Israel and the United States. He frequently traveled to Israel on behalf of the Jewish Federation. One of Mike’s most prized possessions was his lifetime achievement award from the Jewish Federation for extraordinary leadership and contributions to Jewish life.

Among Mike’s other interests, he supported and loved the Boston Symphony Orchestra. In middle age, Mike became an accomplished long-distance runner and twice ran the Boston Marathon. He was an avid Boston sports fan who happily led his wife and children, often in snowy weather, to watch the then woeful New England Patriots. He taught his children to appreciate Fenway Park and to become die-hard Red Sox fans. He loved to travel and trekked across the world with his wife until her premature death in 2001.

In his retirement years, he met his second love, Barbara Kane, with whom he lived in Boston’s Back Bay. With his new life partner, Mike resumed his global travels and enjoyment of Boston’s vibrant culture. He joyfully became “Papa Mike” to Barbara Kane’s grandchildren.

More than a doctor, community leader and entrepreneur, Mike was a family patriarch who spent his life creating a beautiful path paved in love, faith, education and security for his family. Nothing mattered more to Mike than the happiness and safety of his family.

Graveside services will be held at Lindwood Memorial Park, 490 North St., Randolph, MA on Sept. 3 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike’s memory may be made to Combined Jewish Philanthropies, 126 High St., Boston, MA. Shiva observances will occur in the homes of Mike’s children.