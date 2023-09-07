“Ruth” coming to the stage in Groton Sept. 15

First staged by Concord’s New Life Fine Arts Theater Company in 1998, Concord playwright David MacAdam’s original musical, “Ruth,” is now running at the Groton Dunstable Performing Arts Center, 344 Main Street, in Groton.

From New England to Israel, wherever this gripping drama has been staged, it has moved audiences with its beautiful story of love and faith.

Two Bible books star women: Esther is the heroine of Purim while the non-Jewish heroine of the Book of Ruth converted and became the great-grandmother of King David. Both are inspiring figures in the history of the Jewish people. Christians, seeing Ruth’s name in the genealogy of Jesus, tie her story to that of the New Testament.

Evening shows will run on Sept. 15, 16, 22 and 23, at 7:30 p.m. Matinees will run on Sept. 16, 17, 23 and 24, at 2:30 p.m. Admission: $25 for adults, $23 for Seniors/Under 18s. For tickets call 978-795-9075 or visit https://newlifefinearts.org/tickets/.