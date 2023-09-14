Comito to be honored by the NSJCC

On Oct. 14, the community will come together for a night full of food, laughter, and fun to honor Stacey Comito for her “marvelous” commitment and dedication to the North Suburban Jewish Community Center (NSJCC). Comito served as president of the Board of Directors for seven years and among her many achievements, played a pivotal role in relocating the NSJCC to its current home on the Aviv Campus of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare. There, she helped create a state-of-the-art and award-winning intergenerational learning center for seniors and children embodying the phrase L’Dor v’Dor, from generation to generation.

Comito spearheaded the NSJCC’s strategic vision and plan that paved the way to the center’s financial success. She designed and developed marketing campaigns that elevated the NSJCC’s brand in the community – yielding increased enrollment, record-breaking attendance at its expanded community programs, and an engaged social media following.

Stacey also helped bridge the gap among many Jewish organizations by working on joint initiatives and interagency events that strengthened community collaboration. If there was a Jewish agency on the North Shore, odds are, Comito was part of it. Whether it was volunteering her time on various committees or holding Board seats at the Jewish Journal, Epstein Hillel Academy, Jewish Teen Initiative, Robert I. Lappin Charitable Foundation, Jewish Family and Children Services, or Combined Jewish Philanthropies (CJP) – she was always happy to help, and she did it with her cheerful personality and infectious enthusiasm.

It’s been said that Stacey is truly a positive force of light, happiness, and joy that inspires others. And it’s no wonder, as her middle name is actually Joy.

Comito says that giving back to the community is extremely important and a trait she learned from her parents, Pauline and Vincent Spirito, who have both spent a lifetime “paying it forward.” Stacey continuously shares her marketing and event expertise with many non-profit and local agencies. She has been recognized and awarded for her leadership and philanthropic work. She was the recipient of both the Presidential Award and Shining Star Award from the NSJCC, Presidential Award from the Jewish Journal, Community Hero Award from Jewish Family and Children Services, and was honored by CJP for Women in Leadership.

Stacey is the senior vice president of Global Marketing and Communications at Virtual, a professional services firm where she leads the strategic planning and execution of marketing initiatives for her clients.

Stacey lives in Peabody with her husband and high school sweetheart Bob along with her son Josh Comito. The Comito family are members of Temple Ner Tamid.