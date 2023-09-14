Lischinsky to lead the Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A.

The Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. (JWV) recently elected (Ret.) Colonel Barry Lischinsky as its 92nd national commander. Lischinsky joined JWV while serving on active duty in 2000 and became a life member after his retirement from the military.

Lischinsky’s goal, “Mission first, Veterans always,” is aligned with JWV’s National Constitution Preamble, “We must continue to advocate for all Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors. We must tell our story, that Jews served faithfully with honor and distinction, in every conflict throughout our history. We must continue to counter antisemitism, bigotry, and hate. Increasing our membership must be given a top priority to help achieve our goals. It all starts by increasing our visibility and working with our local community partners.”

Lischinsky has held command and staff positions at all levels within the Jewish War Veterans including national vice commander, national chief of staff, national membership chairman, commander Department of Massachusetts, and commander North Shore Post 220.

Lischinsky began his 34-year military career in 1969 as an enlisted combat medic, and throughout the years achieved the rank of colonel. Lischinsky relinquished brigade level command in July 2004.

In September 2007, Colonel Lischinsky served as a Senior Army Instructor, Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps in two Boston public high schools. There, he instilled in high school students the core values of citizenship, leadership, and service to the community. In 2015, Lischinsky became deputy superintendent at the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea, and in 2016, he was appointed acting superintendent by the Governor. Lischinsky retired from state service in 2017.