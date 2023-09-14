Scholarships offered for 2024 March of the Living teen trip

The New England Friends of MOTL is seeking applicants for its 2024 trip slated for May 1 – 15. The organization offers scholarships of $2,000 per approved Jewish Massachusetts teen. Additional support from temples and other organizations may be available, according to Irv Kempner, chair of The New England Friends of MOTL.

“This trip is always exciting, but during Israel’s 76th anniversary, it’s even more meaningful,” said Kempner. Benefits include history lessons, developing empathy and compassion, strengthening Jewish identity, building relationships, and developing leadership skills.

For applications and scholarship information, contact Aaron Kischel at kischel7241@gmail.com.