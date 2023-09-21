Dr. Mitchell L. Afrow, of Peabody and Highland Beach, Fla., entered into rest on Sept. 19, 2023, at the age of 86.

He was the dear son of the late Horner and Esther Afrow, beloved husband of the late Susan (Altshuler) Afrow, loving twin brother of the late Gerald and Beverly Afrow, loving brother of Allan and Claude Afrow, devoted father of Jay and Lois Afrow, Scott Afrow and Tom Jordan, and Kimberly and Aldo Corelli, cherished grandfather of Steven and Sara Afrow, Rachel and Ethan Cohen, Cody Corelli, and Skyler Corelli, and adored great-grandfather to Levi Cohen.

Born July 3, 1937, Mitchell grew up in Chelsea, graduated from Northeastern University undergraduate, and completed his ROTC training prior to entering the United States Army. Upon returning to Massachusetts, he obtained his Master’s Degree from Salem State University, and his doctorate degree in Education from Boston University. He published a series of books on vocational education that were used for many years.

He raised his family in Peabody and worked as a teacher, and then served as the long-standing Special Education Director for the City of Peabody. He cherished time spent with family, friends and respected colleagues.

A funeral service for Mitchell was held on Sept. 21 at Temple Tiferet Shalom, Peabody, followed by interment at Sons of Abraham Cemetery, 18 Cole St., Beverly.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Mitchell’s memory to The Fisher House Foundation for Veterans (https://fisherhouse.org), or The General Fund for Temple Tiferet Shalom, 489 Lowell St., Peabody.