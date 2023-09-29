Maxine (Rosenbaum) Goldman, of Swampscott, passed away on Sept. 27, 2023, at age 93.

Married for 66 years to the late Martin (“Bozie”) Goldman. A wonderful mother to the very lucky Nancy and Steve Walter of Swampscott and Estero, Fla., Betsy and Dan Rooks of Marblehead, Bob and Jose Goldman of Lynn, and Jeff and Judi Goldman of Swampscott. Loving Nana to Joshua and Rebecca Rooks, Sam and Asher Goldman and Camila Paiva and Godric Laird, Danielle, Alexa and Jake Goldman, Melissa and Mark Richards, and Michael and Cindy Walter. Mother-in-law to Barbara Goldman. Daughter of the late Mary (Sherman) Lewin and Murray Rosenbaum. Sister-in-law to June Goldman and the late Carolyn Goldman, and beloved aunt to James Goldman, Michael Finn and the late Joan Finn, and Charles and Jody Goldman. Dear cousin of Frank Garelick, Jon Garelick, Inez Keller, and Steven Sherman. A dear friend of Bill Lazdowski.

Maxine was a life-long learner, graduating from Brown University and obtaining a master’s in education from Lesley College. Maxine found her passion as a teacher of reading to dyslexic students in Marblehead and Winthrop and as a trainer of reading teachers across the country for the Wilson Reading System. Her career with Wilson and sharing life with her family made her feel like the most fortunate person on Earth.

Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life at Kernwood Country Club in Salem on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. Shiva at the home of Betsy and Dan Rooks on Monday, Oct. 2 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Maxine’s memory may be donated to Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead, and Boon, which provides scholarships for teacher-training and student tutorials using the Wilson Reading System. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.