Carl Strasnick, 93, of Methuen, formerly of Peabody and Malden, entered eternal rest on Oct. 3, 2023.

Devoted husband of the late Marilyn (Greenberg). Beloved father of Jeffrey and his wife Marcia Strasnick and Barry and his wife Victoria Strasnick. Cherished grandfather of Jessica and her husband James Raso, Jonathan and his wife Jennifer Strasnick, and Ryan Strasnick and Evan Strasnick. Proud great-grandfather of Benjamin, Brianna, Tyler, Mason, and Jacob. Dear brother of the late Philip Strasnick, Emma Michaelson, Ethel Kohn, Marilyn Morrison, Jack Strasnick, Bernard Strasnick, and Frank Strasnick.

Services will be held at Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Rte. 60), Malden, on Monday, October 9 at 11:00 AM. Interment at Ezrath Israel Cemetery, Danvers. Condolence calls may be made following the interment Monday at the Clubhouse of Granite Woods 14 Catalpa Rd, Salem, N.H., until 8PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the M.S.P.C.A at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. For directions or online condolences, go to www.goldmanfc.com.