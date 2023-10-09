A dream vacation … interrupted

TEL AVIV – Growing up, I dreamed about going to Israel. If I mentioned it, I can still hear my mom telling me it wasn’t safe and there was no way she was going to let me go. Birthright was created long after I graduated from college.

But then, this year, after I turned 57, my dream came through: my boyfriend, Rick, surprised me with the news that we would be going Israel.

We landed in Tel Aviv on a beautiful Friday morning just 10 days ago, and took the train to Jerusalem. The streets were packed with people getting ready for Shabbos. You could smell challah being baked and see people carrying bags of the freshly made bread. The streets were lined with sukkahs in preparation for Sukkot. Men and boys proudly carried their lulavs and etrogs. There was so much joy on the streets. It made me so happy.

We were tired but couldn’t wait to start our journey with a visit to the Old City of Jerusalem. I can’t describe how amazing it was. Everything I had only read about right there before my eyes. Never once did I feel threatened or unsafe.

The next day was quiet in the new city. We could hear the men praying in the various shuls. The Old City was packed. From outside the Western Wall I could hear the men praying and singing with their lulavs and etrogs. I could have listened all day. It all just made me so happy. I proudly said kaddish for my parents, which was very emotional.

When Shabbos ended the streets came alive. Everyone was eating, drinking and just having a great time. We could hear the music and the people from outside our Airbnb until almost 3 a.m. We quickly learned this was the norm every night of the week. These people like to have a good time!

Our next stop was a visit to Jordan. We went with a bus tour to make crossing the border easier. Our first stop was Wadi Rum where I had my first camel ride. The desert was so serene. Unfortunately, it was very cloudy so we could not see the stars at night. Who knew Jordanian food was so good? The standout was the chicken and potatoes with traditional spices cooked for 2 1/2 hours underground. A big performance unveiled the dinner.

The next day started with a Bedouin breakfast and then it was off to Petra to spend the day before heading back to Jerusalem The vacation just kept getting more and more amazing.

Day 6 had us saying goodbye to Jerusalem. I know I will be back, but it was time to head to the Dead Sea and Masada. The Dead Sea was amazing. It was crazy seeing all the salt.

Next up was Galilee. We took a quick detour to Safed. Being Friday afternoon and almost Simchat Torah, there was not a lot going on. While walking we were stopped by Joel Caplan who heard us speaking English. He invited us to his Succah and to his Shul – the Artist Quarter Minyan – for services and a communal dinner. After leaving him we were approached by a man by the name of Shalom who greeted us with a warm welcoming smile. He came to Israel from Brookline 8 years ago on Birthright and never left. He invited us to the same Shul for services and dinner. It was late and we were tired so we ended up back at our hotel in Ramot.

On Saturday, I woke up to the news that Israel was under attack. I didn’t really know what to make of it. It seemed that we were in a safe area but we were on high alert. We spent the day driving around Galilee, Tiberius, Rosh HaNikra and Akko. Almost everything was closed. Not a lot of people were out. As the texts were coming in from our friends and family, we knew we needed to put a plan in place to get home. Back at our hotel, our host, an IDF soldier, tried to calm us down by assuring us we were relatively safe where we were. He told us he’d call us in the morning and we’d make a plan. We never heard from him. More than 100,000 IDF soldiers were called up from reserve overnight. I’m guessing he was one of them.

We took a calculated risk and headed to Tel Aviv to be closer to the airport in the hopes of getting a flight sooner than our original Wednesday flight. We travelled through Akko and Haifa. Both were ghost towns. Travel was thankfully uneventful. We reached Tel Aviv, where people were out and about and we felt surprisingly safe. We walked around a little but stayed close to the hotel, which had a safe area set up on every floor. When we returned, we got an email that our flight home was cancelled. It was scary not knowing when we’d be able to get out. Friends and family continued to reach out. Thankfully we were not experiencing what they were seeing.

We finally found a flight home only two days after our original flight. Until then we will continue to remain diligent. It wasn’t the vacation I dreamed about, but it was the vacation I got. It was still amazing. It took me almost 58 years to get here. I can’t believe it ended this way. G-d willing, I will be back!

I felt safe all along, but my meltdowns have come after family and friends have texted me with updates about the war. I’m feeling very, very sad that my trip is ending this way. I would love to go outside and walk around Tel Aviv and get to know the city. There’s a weird calmness here that suggests I’m safe. I hope I’m safe.

Mara Mendelsohn is an administrative assistant at the Jewish Journal.