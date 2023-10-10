Brandeis professor’s daughter and son-in-law killed in Hamas attacks

Deborah “Debbie” Matias Troen, daughter of retired Brandeis professor Ilan Troen, was killed with her husband, Shlomi, during the attacks on Israel that began on Saturday.

Debbie, who turned 50 on Sept. 25, and Shlomi, who was in his late 40s, were sheltering in a safe room in southern Israel with their 16-year-old son, Rotem, when Hamas militants broke into the room and opened fire. Deborah, according to her father, fell on her son as she was shot, in an attempt to protect him. The bullet that passed through her body hit her son, but he survived. Rotem is currently recuperating in a hospital in southern Israel.

Both Troen and his wife, Carol, could not be reached for comment. Brandeis Professor Jonathan Sarna, who has served as the director the Schusterman Center, called Troen “one of the fathers of Israel studies in the world,” and said, “Professor Troen was deeply proud of his daughter and son-in-law … amidst his personal grief [he was able] to remind the world that this was a pogrom, not an act of war.”

CNN reported that Deborah attended the Berklee School of Music in Boston. Her husband, Shlomi, was also a trained musician. “People have posted songs of peace and prayer that he had sung just a few days earlier,” said Sarna.

Troen is the founding director of the Schusterman Center for Israel Studies at Brandeis University, and professor emeritus of both the Stoll Family Chair in Israel Studies and the Lopin Chair of Modern History. Troen is a native of Boston and graduated from Brandeis in 1963, according to the university. After retiring from Brandeis in 2017, he moved to Beersheba. He was in Israel at the time of the attacks, and his story initially came to the media through NPR’s Daniel Estrin, Troen’s former student at Brandeis.

Brandeis released a statement from President Ron Liebowitz. “We at Brandeis are deeply saddened to learn that Professor Troen has lost his daughter and son-in-law in the tragic events that are currently taking place in Israel. Ilan, a Brandeis alumnus, and his family have long been treasured members of the Brandeis community, and we hold Ilan, his wife Carol, and his entire family in our thoughts. We condemn in the strongest way terrorism such as we have seen today perpetrated against innocent civilians and what has amounted to a multi-pronged war launched by Hamas,” he said.

In a video interview with CNN on Monday, Troen said, “We were on the phone with Deborah as she was killed. We were on the phone the entire day with our [grandson], Rotem, as he lay first under her body, and then found a place to escape under a blanket, in laundry … we were participants in what can only be called a pogrom … this is a human rights outrage that echoes the kind of pogroms that made my grandparents leave Europe for the safety of America.”

Professor Sarna himself re-emphasized Troen’s point: “These were innocent young people murdered simply because they were Jews,” he said. “Hearing it from the father of a victim is extraordinary … These are not attacks of war. These are reminiscent of the pogroms of old.”

On Monday afternoon, Israel’s Army Radio reported at least 900 people are dead in Israel since the attacks began. Hamas is reported to be holding over 100 Israelis hostage.