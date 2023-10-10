Hundreds of Bostonians rally for Israel on Boston Common after Hamas attacks

BOSTON – Hundreds of Jews, Israelis, and allies alike – many wrapped in Israeli flags and holding signs of support – rallied on the Boston Common Monday afternoon in response to the recent devastating attacks by Hamas on civilians in Israel.

The crowd huddled around the bandstand to hear from city and state officials such as Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who gave impassioned speeches of support. Alongside them stood local Jewish and Israeli leaders, such as Meron Reuben, the Consul General of Israel to New England.

“We join President Biden and people across the world in condemning these acts of terror. We condemn them as a matter of fundamental human decency, we condemn them as attacks on our own beloved community here in Massachusetts,” Healey said to the watching crowd. “Our bond with Israel is unbreakable.”

Healey told those gathered that Israel supported the state of Massachusetts in the days following the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, and that Massachusetts should be there for Israel in a similar manner.

“Massachusetts — and I say this to everyone in Massachusetts – know that Israel has always been here for us. It has been here for us in our darkest hour,” Healey said. “When the Boston Marathon was bombed 10 years ago, the MGH emergency teams had been trained by Israeli counterparts on how to respond to mass casualties. That training saved lives in Massachusetts.”

“Now the Israeli and Jewish community is yet again in the midst of profound trauma,” she said. “So, we will be here for you, as you have always been here for us.”

Combined Jewish Philanthropies President Marc Baker woke up on Saturday morning to frantic texts from his 19-year-old daughter who is studying and volunteering in Israel for the year and had to spend the night in and out of a bomb shelter, he said.

“She’s scared. But when I asked her, ‘Do you want to come home?’ she said ‘Abba, Dad, where can my Israeli friends go? This is their home,’” Baker said. “She spent yesterday, along with other Israelis, packing boxes of supplies for victims and their families. Because when our family and our friends are suffering and in crisis, that is what we do.”

CJP is fundraising for Israel amid the newly-declared war, and in less than 48 hours has received over 1,000 gifts and almost $1 million, Baker said.

Consul General Reuben said that his youngest daughter was called to the reserves of the Israel Defense Forces and that she has to go from house to house near the Gaza Strip searching for bodies of Israeli children and adults who had been killed in their homes. He also called upon the crowd to remember the more than 250 people who were slain at a music festival in Israel early Saturday morning.

“It’s something indescribable – something that none of you can really imagine,” Reuben said.

Hatikvah, Israel’s national anthem, and the mourner’s kaddish were sung and spoken in unison in an echo that reverberated across the Boston Common.

Sapir Reznik, the Jewish Agency for Israel fellow at Harvard University, said with a wavering voice that her friend’s father is being held captive after being dragged in a car to Gaza by Hamas, and that another friend’s younger brother is also missing. She also announced that her friend, Hadar, was hiding in Sderot when Hamas terrorists attacked her, and no one heard from her for over 24 hours.

“As a woman, I couldn’t sleep knowing that there are women like me, young women, teenage girls, who are being held in Gaza,” Reznik said to the crowd. “I don’t want to think about what’s happening to them.”

Reznik also rejected statements issued by various Harvard student organizations “attempting to justify what Hamas has done,” saying that the statements “deliberately ignore the immense pain – the war crimes – we are witnessing.”

Aiden Berklee, 21, a Jewish student at Emerson College, said he came out to the Common, steps from his school, because his grandmother fought to create the nation of Israel. He was disheartened to see antisemitic and anti-Israel statements on social media from his peers, he said.

“Let’s be loving and be supportive and make this a time of healing and peace, and not one of anger and hatred,” he said in an interview with the Journal.

Yonatan Manor, 20, a junior at Boston University and the president of the school’s Students for Israel club, said in an interview with the Journal that he has uncles, aunts, and cousins – the majority of his father’s side of the family – who are in Israel, and that it’s a frightening time for Jews all over the world.

“This is a very scary time considering the response we’ve seen from many Americans around the country,” Manor said. “Number one priority, people need to share what’s actually happening, whether it’s videos, articles, whatever it is. People need to understand the full gravity of what’s happening because this is unprecedented and it’s barbaric.”

Oren Cohen, 20, a student at Tufts University and the founder of the Israeli Culture Club at the school, showed up to the rally because both of his brothers are on the front lines of the war, he said. His dad’s side of the family is from Ramat Gan and his mom’s side is from Haifa, Cohen said.

“This is hard,” he said in an interview with the Journal. “There’s no black-and-white answer to anything that’s going on. A lot of people feel like they need to have a response. The best thing you can do is just be there for people. I don’t have all the answers and I’m literally Israeli so I don’t expect you to know everything.”

When Wu took the stage, she said she had a “responsibility to stand and speak out with moral clarity.”

“The scale of what has happened over the last several days echoes with the horror and heartbreak of history,” Wu said. “But in Boston, it is personal. These are our family members. We mark each and every one of these innocent civilians with our own heartbreak.”

Imagining the grief and panic of Bostonians attempting to contact loved ones in Israel, Wu offered her support and explained that the city would continue to stand with Israel in love, solidarity, justice, security, and peace.

“Boston stands with our Israeli community here locally, Boston stands with our greater Jewish community, and Boston stands with Israel,” Wu said.

Yafit Kfir, 34, and her husband Amir, Israelis who moved to Sharon two years ago, brought their 6-year-old daughter to the rally to unite with other Israelis and to stand for human rights. Kfir

“We do have friends who are recruited and friends of friends who we know are still missing,” Yafit Kfir said.

Amir Kfir said that the people of Israel have suffered for a long time and that they “can’t take it anymore.”

“Right now, a best friend of mine is on the border, waiting to enter Gaza,” he said. “I hope that he will be fine.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a member of the U.S. Committee on Armed Services, spoke at the podium about what the Senate should do to ensure Israel’s safety and security, including confirming an official ambassador to the country and filling all senior diplomatic and military posts.

“Our job is to reaffirm to Israel and reaffirm to people all around the world that America will be a steadfast ally,” Warren said. “We pray for peace, we care for each other, and we ready ourselves for the challenges ahead.”

Senator Ed Markey said in a speech that he supported the Iron Dome defense system in Israel and reminded the crowd that five years prior, he stood with local leaders at a rally in the exact same spot to denounce antisemitism after the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

“We condemn the heinous attack this weekend on Israel that saw the targeting and vicious murder by Hamas of innocent civilians, of children, and of seniors. The continued civilian casualties and the taking of innocent hostages is reprehensible,” Markey said. “Hamas must release the hostages. They must.”

Tanisha Sullivan, the president of the Boston Branch of the NAACP, got onstage and proclaimed, “It was never a question for me where I would be today.”

Among other speakers were U.S. Congressman Jake Auchincloss, Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, Rabbi Aliza Berger of Temple Emanuel in Newton, and President of Hebrew College Rabbi Sharon Cohen, all affirming their support and prayers for the state of Israel.

Security was visible around the bandstand with dozens of Boston police officers scanning the crowd before, during, and after the speakers took the stage.

After the rally, Miri Fenisgon, who was visiting Boston from Yavne, Israel, stood with her husband and watched the hundreds of people disperse. She had been on the phone with family and friends who were spending the weekend in bomb shelters.

“We were in the U.S. when it started. On Simchat Torah. It’s so symbolic that it happened 50 years after the Yom Kippur War,” Fenisgon said. “Someone at our work, his brother is in an unknown place. We know soldiers from our town who were killed.”

She and her husband were on a tour bus near the Boston Common Monday afternoon when they saw people decked out in blue and white headed for the grass, Fenisgon said. She said it was comforting to see the outpouring of support when she didn’t expect it.

“We stopped the bus and we decided to go see the people with the flags – the Israeli flag,” she said.