Harvard Palestinian student organizers slam Israel after attack

On Sunday, more than 30 Harvard student organizations backed a joint statement put out by the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee (PSC) and Harvard Graduate Students for Palestine, which attested, “We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.”

On the afternoon of Oct. 10, following a non-stance statement from the university the previous day, President Claudine Gay released a statement, writing, “I condemn the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas. Such inhumanity is abhorrent, whatever one’s individual views of the origins of longstanding conflicts in the region.”

Gay even went as far as to say, in a nod to the joint statement released by PSC and the graduate group, “Let me also state, on this matter as on others, that while our students have the right to speak for themselves, no student group – not even 30 student groups – speaks for Harvard University or its leadership.

“We will all be well served in such a difficult moment by rhetoric that aims to illuminate and not inflame. And I appeal to all of us in this community of learning to keep this in mind as our conversations continue,” she finished.

Alumni and former Harvard administration took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, noting the delayed nature of the statement, many attesting “too little, too late,” arguing for the students who signed the statement to be expelled, and noting that students who speak under Harvard’s name do, in fact, represent the university.

Lawrence H. Summers, emeritus Harvard president and former U.S. secretary of the treasury, tweeted in response to the university’s original statement on Oct. 9, “The delayed @Harvard leadership statement fails to meet the needs of the moment. Why can’t we find anything approaching the moral clarity of Harvard statements after George Floyd’s death or Russia’s invasion of Ukraine when terrorist kill, rape and take hostage hundreds of Israelis attending a music festival?” He has not tweeted since Gay posted her update.

Charlie Covit, a first-year student at Harvard, found the president’s statement to provide some comfort. “For [President Gay] to condemn Hamas outright, which she hadn’t done in the previous statement, was a really big relief for us,” said Covit. “I think it was very disappointing, the initial statement, for a lot of the Jewish community, certainly for me.”

The initial university statement, which came out on Monday night, Oct. 9, notably condemned neither Israel nor Hamas for the violence, and was titled, simply “War in the Middle East.” The statement, signed by 15 deans and other Harvard administration, expressed, “heartbreak” at the attack by Hamas that “targeted citizens in Israel.”

Aryeh Padwa, a first-year Orthodox undergraduate student originally from Riverdale, N.Y., appreciated the university’s statement, and was unsurprised by what he called the “woefully insufficient” lack of terms such as “terrorist” and “terrorist violence” in it.

In regards to the second statement released by Gay, he said, “I would have liked for her to say not only do the student groups that signed the letter not speak for Harvard at all but to directly come out against them and say … the message that they’re spreading is not something we condone at all, and as an institution, we stand against the hate that they are trying to spread.”

The initial statement at the center of all of the controversy, released by the student organizations, came out after hundreds of deaths had already been reported out of Israel on Sunday. It reads: “Today’s events did not occur in a vacuum. For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison … the coming days will require a firm stand against colonial retaliation … the apartheid regime is the only one to blame.”

In the caption of the post, the groups noted, “We lament the devastating and rising civilian toll,” and reiterated that they “emphasize the role of Israeli colonial occupation in creating these conditions of violence.”

Among the groups that signed the statement were Amnesty International at Harvard and Harvard Jews for Liberation, in addition to a wide range of Muslim, South Asian, Arab and Palestinian associations and support groups. This does not encompass all groups of these affiliations nor all students with these identities at Harvard. As of Tuesday afternoon, the PSC account had removed the names of the student organizations that signed the statement, to “protect the safety of affected students.”

For Jewish students on campus, the statement was upsetting, but not altogether shocking.

“I wasn’t so naive to [not] know that Harvard had quite a reputation for antisemitism and anti-Israel action, but none of us expect these things to happen,” said Ariel Bernstein, a student at Harvard’s School of Public Health. Bernstein, 38, is a dual U.S. and Israeli citizen, and served in the IDF before coming to the U.S. in 2012. Since the posting of the statement, she feels that her sense of safety and welcome on campus, where she first arrived less than two months ago, is under threat.

“Not just as a Jewish student, but I think particularly as an Israeli student, and as an [IDF] veteran, [there is] this feeling of being demonized,” she said. “That’s really how it feels when you read the stuff that you see online … Are people just walking around campus thinking that I don’t deserve to live? Not just that I don’t deserve to be at Harvard, but that I don’t deserve to be a person? I don’t think any student should have to feel like that, ever. No human should have to feel that.”

Covit said, “To see the PSC essentially blaming Israel for the mass murder of Jews, of Israelis, it was pretty painful for a lot of us. I mean, these aren’t random kids, these are our peers.”

Others at Harvard expressed anger around the statement. “These statements by numerous Harvard groups, including Amnesty International … [support] rapists, robbers, kidnappers, murderers of children,” said Alan Dershowitz, who has taught at Harvard since the 1960s, and serves as the Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law, Emeritus.

“I think the name of every student who has signed a statement in support of these rapists and murderers and kidnappers, the name of every single student should be published so that they’re held accountable for their views,” Dershowitz said. “Harvard must loudly and vociferously disassociate itself from organizations that use its name.”

On Sunday night, Harvard Hillel hosted a vigil that was attended by hundreds of Harvard affiliates, who opened the event with a moment of prayer for Israeli lives lost, followed by speeches from religious leaders on campus. The PSC posted on Instagram that they will be hosting a vigil for “all civilian lives lost and in solidarity with Palestine” on Tuesday night.

On Monday, before President Gay released her statement, Harvard Hillel and Harvard Chabad organized a response to the original joint statement, attesting that, “The statement signed by the Palestine Solidarity Committee and dozens of other student groups blaming Israel for the aforementioned attacks is completely wrong and deeply offensive. There are no justifications for the acts of terror we have seen in the past days.” The letter called on Harvard to condemn Hamas’s attacks, and for the student groups who signed the statement to retract their support. “Failure to denounce these atrocities unequivocally is a moral stain on the university and its leadership,” they wrote.

More than 3,000 named individuals, in addition to a list of Jewish organizations, signed the statement, ranging from undergraduates to graduate students to professors. Harvard Hillel also posted on Instagram that they are “deeply pained that instead of finding solace and support among our Harvard community, we encountered further hatred and antisemitism here in Cambridge.”

Neither the Harvard College Palestine Solidarity Committee nor Jews for Liberation could be reached for comment. Θ