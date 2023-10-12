This is the time: Israel must come together to destroy Hamas

A sneak attack, like Pearl Harbor. A failure of intelligence, like the terrorist attacks of 9/11. A deja vu moment of battle, like the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago.

The Hamas offensive that began on Shabbat morning – by ground, sea, and air, through drones, thousands of rockets, multiple breaches of the wall constructed during the Second Intifada (2000-2005), and a large number of infantry fighters – came at a moment of unusual Israeli political vulnerability and instability. The attack itself reflected military vulnerability and created new regional instability.

It shook Israel, psychically, militarily, politically, culturally. It changed the political calculus of the country even as it shifted the military equilibrium of the region. It transformed Benjamin Netanyahu from an embattled prime minister into a leader of a consequential battle. Even the language he employed in the early hours of conflict – “We are at war” – was stunning, largely because the words met the moment and then defined it. Netanyahu did not call this a “special military operation,” because it was not. Nor was it politics by other means. It was, simply, war – with the death of hundreds, with the death of the easy casualness of Israeli life, with the death of the serenity that comes with the assumption of security.

Also with war comes injuries, hostages, and vast unknowns.

The casualties on both sides are stunning. The implications of the combat are massive. The invasion comes as Saudi Arabia – since the 1948 war customarily a supporter of the Palestinian cause but more recently keeping its distance – contemplates diplomatic relations with Israel. The change in internal Israeli politics could be substantial. (Netanyahu, on the defensive for months, suddenly is on the offensive). It adjusts the conversation inside the Jewish state. The dispute over the Netanyahu judicial overhaul hasn’t disappeared, but it has moved from the front burner. The protest scheduled for Saturday night was cancelled, not for lack of interest but for lack of primacy.

The result is what psychologists call a “trauma reminder.” It has been a half-century since the sneak attack that began the 1973 war. Israel’s entire national security and intelligence apparatus had been transformed

to avoid an echo of a sneak attack – whether by Palestinians, discrete terrorist groups, or a nuclear-equipped Iran. Once burned, twice shy – that could have been a motto for a country committed to survival. Now that it is twice burned, the singe hurts even more, and will last longer.

The toll is great, the reprisals will be great, the ramifications inside the region will be great, the recriminations inside Israel will be great. But – this is one of those truths that is never uttered but never denied, either – this is the opening for Israel to take the steps it has wanted to take for more than a decade but was restrained by both external geopolitical and internal political factors.

Netanyahu, his allies, and even some of their rivals have itched for an unrestrained attack against Hamas. Now it has the pretext, only in light of how the conflict started, it is no longer a pretext but instead is an imperative. The fact that much of the Arab world would not be distressed to see Hamas punished brutally, even wiped out, takes the opening this has provided to Israel and widens it. The whisper across the region: Go for it. Go for broke. Break them.

The Hamas offensive was an extension of military strength that reflected a circumstance of political weakness.

“The attack was a desperate attempt to show relevance for the Palestinian cause when the rest of the world – except American and European college students – is moving on,” said David Schanzer, director of the Triangle Center on Terrorism and Homeland Security at Duke University. “Yes, Israel’s response is going to activate the Arab street, and that will cause some short-term problems for the Arab states. But once the reprisal is over, that will calm down and the forces that are driving the Arabs towards Israel and minimizing the concerns they have toward the Palestinians will go back to where they are now, or [will probably be] even worse for the Palestinians.”

What is incontrovertible is that there has been a massive intelligence failure in Israel, more serious still because the Hamas offensive clearly involved elaborate advance planning, possibly with external assistance from Hezbollah and Iran. Israel’s extensive, intrusive surveillance system in, around, and over Gaza – involving multiple means and several layers – was for naught.

“It is therefore very difficult to conclude that there has not been some kind of failure, and a large-scale one,” said Thomas Juneau, a Middle East specialist at the University of Ottawa’s Graduate School of Public and International Affairs who, for nearly a dozen years, was a strategic analyst in Canada’s Department of National Defense. “More broadly, the failure appears not only to have been tactical – failing to foresee this type of operation – but also strategic: Failing to understand that the long-term occupation of the Gaza Strip, and its transformation into a de facto open-air prison, could not be managed through technology [including] more layers to the border wall, more surveillance posts, and more human sources.”

From across the world, and of course from the United States, flowed expressions of concern about what Russia’s Foreign Ministry described as “the sharp aggravation of the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.” Moscow, involved in more than a year of combat against Ukraine 2,000 miles away, said there was “no solution” to be found by using force.

Legendary former California senator Hiram Johnson is remembered for his maxim that in wartime, the first casualty is truth. The second may be irony.

The gamble from Gaza – for that was what this was – produced a mixed metaphor for the ages: A Hail Mary military pass from an aggrieved but, almost assuredly, an ultimately overmatched, foe.

But this desperation attack shattered what turned out to be Israel’s greatest heretofore stable tripod of myths: its invulnerability, its impermeability, its internal safety. The effects will be formidable. For a time, Jews across the world, especially in North America, will rally to the side of the Jewish state. They always do. Then will come the questions: If the only democracy in the Middle East has such an aggrieved minority, is it a democracy at all?

Then there will be the questions – almost indecent to raise right now, when tourism is the last thing on anybody’s mind – about the prudence of visiting Israel. Israel’s Ministry of Tourism today is far less important than the Ministry of Defense, but there will come a time when North Americans will think about returning to the country: to visit relatives, to tour religious sites, to hold b’nai mitzvahs. The usual nostrums – it’s safe enough, we live with terrorism and you can turn a blind eye too, you can’t let the terrorists win – may have lost their power. But tourism is one of Israel’s lifebloods, not for hard currency (as it is for so many places) but for the hard support of North Americans. This is the worry not of tomorrow but maybe of next month. But it is coming. Θ

David M. Shribman, who won a Pulitzer Prize as Washington bureau chief of the Boston Globe, is executive editor emeritus of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and teaches at Carnegie Mellon University and McGill University.