Understanding Hamas

JERUSALEM – For many years, Hamas has been preparing for the moment of infiltrating Israel. This began over 30 years ago and gained momentum with Hamas’s takeover of Gaza in 2007. Since then, Hamas has embedded Hamas’s religious-nationalist fundamentalism, centered not around love for Islam but rather hatred for Israel, Zionism, and Jews, into the minds of the younger generation, from nursery school children to university students.

They did this through the education system, media outlets, exploiting new media platforms, and using cultural products in public spaces, including giant billboards on the streets. They focused their efforts primarily through an informal education system, especially among refugees. They ran summer camps, military training camps for children and young people, sports clubs in mosques, military parades, and massive demonstrations showcasing their arsenal of weapons intended for use against Israel.

They emphasized indoctrination into religious-nationalistic patriotism, with the right of return being a central theme—not as a dream but as a tangible hope to return to Palestine, from which they were displaced in 1948. The right of return was systematically implanted through brainwashing, including the use of visual aids, such as the construction of “The Return Park” in Gaza, featuring a railroad track over 1 km long leading to Jerusalem, Haifa, Acre, and Safed, or the beachfront benches in Gaza, each bearing the name of a Palestinian city or village that existed before 1948.

The emphasis in this indoctrination is on religious-nationalist motivation, the instillation of devotion to Allah and Palestine, delegitimizing the Zionist enemy, and fostering anti-Semitism. This hatred has become a strategic driving force behind Hamas’s terrorism.

In parallel, Hamas focused on building a military force and arming itself. Dozens of Gazans were sent for training in Iran, Iranian military advisors worked in Gaza, training camps were established, including the simulation of Israeli towns to prepare for attacks. Military equipment was acquired, including surveillance and communication gear, night vision capabilities, and anti-tank missiles. “Hamas’s Metro” was built—an underground tunnel network stretching hundreds of kilometers beneath the Gaza Strip, housing weapons depots, rocket production facilities, and hidden command and control centers. These tunnels served for access to launch areas and for combat operations, enabling movement within Gaza without exposure, command tunnels, and attack tunnels. Tunnels to the seashore were built to facilitate the free movement of Hamas’s naval commandos.

Rearmament was mainly done through smuggling weapons via tunnels along the Egyptian border or by sea. Simultaneously, with the help of engineers and weapon specialists trained in Iran, Pakistan, and even Indonesia, a military-industrial complex was established that produces not only rockets but also anti-tank missiles, explosive boats, and large explosive devices. Gaza is not short of weaponry, and Hamas proudly promotes its new weapon capabilities in the media.

Did Israel know about this rearmament, the tunnels, the level of training, and the strengthening of Hamas militarily? Yes, they knew the details. Did they understand Hamas? That’s a big question mark.

The intelligence efforts, not just the political failures, stem from a lack of understanding of the depth of Hamas’s ideology, a misreading of its goals, the depth of its hatred as a factor in the conflict, and the generational changes in Gaza that have given Hamas complete dominance in Gazan society.

The intelligence community knows well how to combat terrorism. The impression is that there was a disregard for the Hamas element, and open-source intelligence—press and electronic media, understanding cultural products, including militant songs, as tools to identify the processes driving society and interpret its behavior. Monitoring social networks gave rise to the “incitement theory” but didn’t break down the understanding of Hamas.

The political leadership, headed by Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, was wrong when it thought that peace on the part of Hamas would be achieved though economic benefits – such as allowing thousands of Gazans to enter Israel each day to work, and by providing electricity to the city. It also allowed Hamas to receive millions in cash from Qatar. In recent decades, Israelis have forgotten the teachings of Hamas founder Ahmed Yassin, and the treaty saturated with antisemitism that he drafted, and his vision for the destruction of Israel. We’ve had difficulty understanding the mix of religion and nationalism in Gaza. The Hamas media stated after the attack that “Israel has the Western weapons and aid, and we have Allah the Great.” That’s why we were surprised to see the white vans, made by Toyota, with machine guns on the roof of the vehicles – loaded with Hamas members who are enraptured, with cruelty and evil. They are no different from ISIS gunmen. Hamas is a murderous, hateful enemy. The mass slaughter, on Simchat Torah, showed Hamas’s unprecedented cruelty, and revealed its true intentions.

Now, there is window of opportunity for Israel, and it should be used to eliminate Hamas. I have no illusions – this is not a fluke that we ended up in a warlike military operation. Now, in the days and weeks ahead, Israel will take part in a long and determined process. We need to understand that if we allow Hamas to continue to exist and rule Gaza – even as a defeated entity – Hamas will return to Israel and plan another Simchat Torah massacre.

Dr. Ronni Shaked is a researcher at the Harry S. Truman Research Institute for the Advancement of Peace at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Shaked formerly served as the senior correspondent and commentator on Palestinian Affairs for the Hebrew daily Yedioth Ahronoth.