Deanna and Sidney Wolk celebrate 61st wedding anniversary

Deanna and Sidney Wolk celebrated 61 years of marriage on Sept. 16. The couple met a dance at Temple B’Nai Moshe and were married a year and a half later in Peabody. After living briefly in Arlington, the couple settled in Lexington where they lived for over 30 years raising three children. Now proud grandparents to eight, Deanna and Sid are residents of Boston and Delray Beach, Florida, and continue to be longtime members of Temple Emunah. Through the years they have supported many charitable organizations, including CJP, Boston Aid to the Blind, and The Greater Boston Food Bank. Recently, they founded The Wolk Center for Memory Care at Hebrew Senior Life. Sid and Deanna continue to be a wonderful team, spreading their love and laughter everywhere they go.