This is personal

The day after Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization, infiltrated Israel, committing countless acts of torture against mothers, grandparents, children, and other everyday citizens, I received two devastating yet opposing notifications in my inbox.

The first, a WhatsApp message from a dear friend and colleague — an Israeli-American psychologist who researches and teaches at Yale. As a former IDF Captain, Ilan is an expert on PTSD. We met in Lviv, Ukraine this past April where we were both invited to speak and participate in a conference about trauma treatment for civilians and the military.

Ilan confirmed that our mutual friend and colleague, an Israeli psychologist from the town of Sderot and expert on developing and operating Resilience Centers, remains unharmed thus far. (He had messaged me while literally standing guard at his kibbutz early in the day. As evening was setting in — EST time, I asked Ilan for an update to avoid distracting our friend from the urgent attention he needed to pay to protect his family and his community which was under attack.)

While the news about our colleague and his immediate loved ones was comforting for the time being, my Yale-based friend went on to tell me that his cousin and her 12-year-old daughter were captured and are being held hostage. Having been in Ukraine recently speaking with clinicians and prisoner of war survivors, my mind was filled with imagery of gender violence and other horrifying acts that his cousins – particularly the young pre-teen — may be enduring.

The other notification, in the form of an article, highlighted a letter signed by 24 Harvard student organizations. (That number has now risen to over 30 groups.) Harvard is my alma mater and a place where I actively participated in demonstrations against South African apartheid, which included specific demands of the University administration to put pressure on the South African government. I value the drive to speak truth to power.

However, make no mistake — this student statement was not only filled with dishonest, frighteningly distorted rhetoric, but profoundly damaging as well.

The first sentence reads “We… hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.” It gets worse from there. Blaming Israelis and Jews for their own mutilation, death, and torture by a terrorist organization? The pain of how the world, including my own alma mater, has turned on us is excruciating. As of this writing, the University had not issued any response to the ignorant and inaccurate student statement. (Note: President Gay has now offered two statements, days after the terrorist invasion by Hamas and their abduction of human beings. Though the initial acknowledgement was co-signed by Harvard Deans to show solidarity, the messaging was weak at best. Frankly, the deeply disappointing words implied a false equivalency between Israel and Hamas and reinforced the sadness that, despite what many of us do to try to help heal the world, kindness and recognition of the long history of hate toward Jews is not reciprocated.)

Circumstances throughout the Middle East have a nuanced, layered, complex history that warrants deep, intelligent understanding. Not, as Harvard Professor Steven Pinkler accurately calls it “sophomoric” genuflection and over-simplification. For now, speaking as a Jew, what is needed is compassion NOT blame. Hamas’ expressed goal is to kill all Jews and annihilate the Jewish State – the only democracy (deeply flawed, as is ours) in that region.

People love to spread an insulting trope that Jews are all powerful. We are not. We have been struggling for our survival, against unimaginable odds over millennia. Our worldwide numbers (0.2% of the global population) are scarce. The Harvard student letter and the lack of timely (and now milquetoast) response from the University’s President reinforce a painful reality that I tend to forget, day-to-day – the World hates Jews.

I don’t know a single Jewish person – friend, relative, colleague, or fellow synagogue congregant – who hasn’t been directly impacted by the slaughtering and torture that started over the weekend and continues, especially for those being held captive. My friend’s pain from his missing relatives who have been enduring untoward trauma, IF they are still alive, is one story of thousands in Israel right now. The indiscriminate capturing, killing, and cruelty orchestrated by Hamas include Israelis and Jews, like Vivian Silver who devoted her life to seeking peaceful solutions and bringing opportunity and improved living conditions to Palestinians.

Hamas does not prioritize Palestinian freedom, nor does it protect their civil rights; Hamas radicals are not militants. They are terrorists. Placement of weapon stockpiles where civilians reside, go to school, and seek medical care, is not demonstrating care for Palestinians or regard for their lives. The region was, perhaps, on the precipice of brokering an arrangement between Saudi Arabia and Israel which at least held the possibility of providing improved living conditions for Palestinian citizens. Hamas and Iran could not tolerate that; so, they wreaked torture and havoc instead. Their actions have and will continue to cause terrible pain and suffering for Israelis as well as for Palestinians. The barbarism of Hamas must be denounced, not celebrated as “freedom fighting” and blamed on the victims themselves.