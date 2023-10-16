Jerrold (Jerry) A. Olanoff passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

Jerry was predeceased by his parents Benjamin and Fay Olanoff, his sister and brother-in-law Harriet and Kenneth Silverman and his nephew Dana Sarnevitz.

He was born in Winthrop and grew up in Lynn and Swampscott.

After high school, Jerry attended Hebron Academy, followed by Brown University, Columbia Law School and Boston University.

Jerry was an extraordinary Lawyer who practiced construction law for over 50 years with the area’s leading firm of Corwin & Corwin. While he represented clients in all aspects of construction, Jerry was especially dedicated to helping subcontractors, whose association, The Associated Subcontractors of Massachusetts, Jerry’s mentors, Joe and Sally Corwin co-founded. Jerry went on to take over the reins of the firm, and mentored many younger lawyers who in turn became partners and still carry on the practice today. “What would Jerry do” is the most frequent response to any unusual issue.

In practice, Jerry was revered by his clients, respected by his colleagues and feared by opposing parties.

His ability to understand the complexities of any construction dispute and facility in reading plans and specifications rivaled that of most architects and engineers. Coupled with a near photographic memory, he could cross-examine expert witnesses for hours without a note, usually rendering them confused and ineffective. He was so dedicated to his clients, he extended his retirement by years just to finish one case he had committed to complete himself. He won, of course.

Jerry loved the ocean and boating all his life. He had a series of power boats ranging from 12 to 49 feet, all named Mandamus. Not only was he an extraordinary captain, he maintained the engines as well.

Jerry and his partner, Jill Cohen, spent many years travelling up and down the east coast from Canada to the Florida keys. In addition to boating Jill and Jerry travelled all over the world together and enjoyed many adventures.

Jerry was a warm, caring person, a true mensch. He went beyond the easy fix in order to always “do it right.” He was generous and giving in all ways. His concern for others ran the gamut of helping to rescue a sailor in a storm to sitting with a neighbor who had just lost her son.

Jerry spent many years on the condo board of his residence. He knew everything about the 100+ year old building and led many important projects. If someone needed to know where one pipe met another under a floor, Jerry knew and was always willing to help.

He leaves Jill Cohen, his partner of 37 years, as well as his niece Shari Sarnevitz, grandniece Janelle and grandnephew David; his dear friend Dawn Taliento Harlor and her son David; cousin Sandi Badash; Claire Barenholtz and Alan Fishman.

Jerry leaves many dear, dear friends, former partners, precious neighbors, building staff members and cruising buddies.

A graveside service was held on Oct. 15 at the Temple Beth El section of Shirat Hayam of the North Shore Cemetery.

Donations may be made to your preferred charity.