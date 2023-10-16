When a mass slaughter of Jews leads to moral equivalency

TEL AVIV – I can’t help but notice that when Israel’s detractors cast blame – even legitimate blame – Israel is where the blame begins and ends. No explanations. No extrapolations. It’s simply Israel’s fault. Full stop.

When their own side is to blame and they actually acknowledge as much, though, they can’t do it without dragging Israel into the equation: “Oh, but Israel does it, too,” or “Don’t forget that Israel is this or that kind of state,” or “We were only seeking vengeance for what Israel did.” Always an explanation. Always an excuse.

They can’t accept their side’s shortcomings with any type of grace or equanimity. They just scatter more blame in all directions but their own, and then hope it sticks. It’s the high-handed way of saying “The devil made me do it” or, in reverse, “There are fine people on both sides.”

It’s moral equivalency. It’s what many journalists do when they bend over backwards to show their impartiality. The angles they obtain can be so breathtaking that their message turns to pretzel logic. “Yeah, he was pretty bad. But so were others.”

Isn’t it possible, though, that one side can be so outrageously bad that the mere thought of sticking up for it gives its supporters lockjaw, or at least heartburn?

Israel is no angel. It does pigheaded and stupid things, and all too often. Things I certainly can’t justify. But it does not send its soldiers to stand over the beds of sleeping Palestinian children to slice their heads off. It does not take eight-year-olds and eighty-five-year-olds into captivity. It does not line up entire trembling families to shoot them gangland style or burn them alive after dousing them with gasoline.

Of course, innocent Palestinians do die when Israel is dragged into a war. It’s horrible when we hear that an eight-year-old or eighty-five-year-old becomes collateral damage in our military’s search for enemy fighters – who tend to embed themselves and their facilities deep within civilian neighborhoods (a practice that also seems to leave many Palestine supporters unmoved).

The instances in which Israeli pilots have aborted missions because an innocent wandered by are legion; the view through the gunsight and the cockpit-to-ground chatter is all recorded and available for viewing and listening. (Of course it is: It’s good public relations when you constantly have to prove your humanity.)

The Hamas terrorists who overran Israeli border communities last weekend recorded a lot of their own footage, too. Shootings. Stabbings. Beheadings. Grenade detonations. Forced walks into captivity. The children, the elderly, the entire families mown down and mutilated or burned alive. That was public relations, too. But not to prove their humanity. It was for the sake of bragging rights. About their inhumanity. To show everyone back in the ‘hood just how bad they are.

What happened last weekend was horrendous. It’s being called Israel’s 9/11, if only for the death toll. (If you consider our relative populations, it would be equal to 45,000 people dying on that terrible September morning in the US.)

What happened last weekend was also ghastly. Horrific. Medieval. It’s as if Hamas – never particularly nice to begin with – was looking to outdo even ISIS in the gruesome ways it ended lives.

What I really don’t get, though, is the way so many supporters of the Palestinian cause still refuse to look at this appallingly broad and grisly instance of terrorism and condemn it – and it alone. And then shut up. Instead, there have to be explanations. Elucidations. Justifications. Excuses. And even mocking comments about the victims.

There are people in Harvard Square and Times Square and on campuses and public squares elsewhere who seem unmoved by the whole thing. Beheaded babies? Babies burned alive? Babies as hostages? Grandmas as hostages? If these people were moved, it was to praise Hamas or joke about the dead.

So now we know. Hamas is ISIS. But so is Harvard. So is the Democratic Socialists of American. If not by their actions, then by their inaction or their timidity in failing to properly condemn those amongst them who fail to condemn. Now we know.

As for those altruists in Harvard Square, I wouldn’t hire them either.

Lawrence Rifkin is an Israeli journalist, who formerly worked for CBS and the Jerusalem Post.