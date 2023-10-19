Faye R. (Goodman) Soll, 65, of Middleton, entered eternal rest on Oct. 18, 2023.

Devoted wife of Richard Soll. Loving daughter of Marilyn “Lynne” Goodman Dress and the late Lawrence Goodman and Stanley Dress. Beloved mother of Lindsey and her husband Brad Allen and Allison Soll and her fiancé Scott Wides. Adored grandmother of Stella Allen and Fiona Allen. Dear sister of Michelle and Larry Soll, Steven and Myrna Dress, and Trudy and Mitchell Zakin. Adored aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry Street, Malden on Friday, Oct. 20 at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Peabody. Condolence calls may be made at her late residence following the interment Friday until 4PM, Saturday 6:30-9PM, and Sunday 2-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation www.myotonic.org.