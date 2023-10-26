War of words breaks out on college campuses in response to Hamas attack

About 500 Harvard protestors walked out of class on Oct. 19 in support of Palestinians at an event organized by the Palestinian Solidarity Committee (PSC) and Graduate Students 4 Palestine, according to the Harvard Crimson. This followed a “die-in” the day before, staged by the same groups, who also organized another march on Harvard’s campus on Oct. 20.

“Seeing people marching through the yard is definitely scary,” said Charlie Covit, a first-year Jewish student at Harvard. “I have no problem with peaceful protest, but if you actually listen to what they’re saying, it’s things like ‘by any means necessary,’ it’s things like, ‘it’s not terrorism, it’s freedom fighting.’ ”

For Boston-area Jewish college students, their campuses and the social media that surround them have become a minefield of anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric, repeatedly emphasizing the deaths and conditions in Gaza and often ignoring – or even celebrating – the deaths and violence that was inflicted upon Israelis in the Hamas attack.

The series of protests on Harvard’s campus came after the pro-Palestinian student groups released a statement condemning Israel for “all unfolding violence.” It quickly attracted a high level of international attention and backlash.

Harvard President Claudine Gay has been criticized for offering a wavering response to the Hamas attacks. Since Oct. 7, Gay has released three separate statements, the first lamenting general “death and destruction;” the second condemning Hamas and distancing Harvard administrators from the PSC statement; and the third a video message rejecting terrorism, hate and harassment, and embracing free expression.

The backlash against Harvard’s lack of a firm response against Hamas was swift: The Harvard Club of Israel, a group that brings together Harvard alumni living in Israel, issued a letter saying, “Anything less than full support for Israel’s right to defend itself and its citizens and unequivocal denunciation of this terrorism is unacceptable and is wholly inadequate for an institution of Harvard’s caliber.”

Israeli philanthropists Idan and Batia Ofer, who served on the executive board of the Harvard Kennedy School, cited the lack of “clear evidence of support” from the university in the days following the Hamas attack, and resigned from the board on Oct. 13.

Three days later, they were followed by the Wexner Foundation, which funded a program at Harvard Kennedy School for Israel Public Service leaders.

And then on Monday, former governor of Maryland Larry Hogan formally withdrew from Harvard fellowships, writing in a letter he posted on Twitter that Harvard’s lagging response was “a moral stain on the University.”

The campus conflict touched faculty as well: Opposing faculty groups released statements following the PSC controversy. One, on Oct. 11, cited Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s “Danger of a Single Story,” and said that the violence must be viewed in context of the Israel-Palestine conflict. It came from the Harvard Divinity School office of Religion and Public Life – which could not be reached for comment.

The other came from six Harvard faculty members based on a letter by Israeli-American Professor Boaz Barak. It was first circulated to the community on Oct. 10, and sent to the president on Oct. 12. It has since been signed by over 400 Harvard faculty and scholars. In it, they write, “Every innocent death is a tragedy. Yet, this should not mislead us to create false equivalencies between the actions leading to this loss. Hamas planned and executed the murder and kidnapping of civilians, particularly women, children, and the elderly, with no military or other specific objective. This meets the definition of a war crime.”

“I wrote my letter because I heard from Israeli and Jewish students that they were feeling very isolated,” said Barak. “They were grieving for their friends and family, and at the same time were seeing statements blaming Israel by student groups, celebration of the attacks by students on social media, and statements treating both sides equally by deans. I wanted to show these students that there are many faculty on our campus that do not accept support for terrorism.”

Before Gay released her second statement (this one firmly condemning Hamas), another joint statement was released by Jewish student organizations. As of Oct. 20, it had been signed by 19 student organizations, two public representatives, over 500 faculty and over 4,000 Harvard affiliates, all who “strongly condemn the atrocious terror attacks on the people of Israel over the past several days,” and called on the PSC to retract its statement.

Derek Penslar is the director of Harvard’s Center for Jewish Studies and the director of undergraduate studies within the history department. “I don’t believe that the answer to this crisis can have anything to do with statements,” Penslar said. “What we need is action.”

Penslar called for better security on Harvard’s campus and better support for students’ “psychological security,” as well as more “rigorous interventions” by house deans to help facilitate conversation.

Penslar also pointed out that statements at other universities – Tufts, for example – were significantly more aggressive than the PSC’s statement.

Tufts, like Harvard, has recently come under fire for the email its Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) group released, which celebrated the “creativity” of Hamas terrorists in committing the acts of violence on Oct. 7. Tufts administrators publicly denounced the statement, as did the Anti-Defamation League.

Sarah, a Jewish student at Tufts who asked that her last name not be published, was away with her family the weekend that Hamas attacked. When she returned to campus, she was met not with a collective mourning and support from her campus community, but rather, a sense of isolation.

“Hearing a student group openly celebrating these people’s death[s] was horrible to hear,” she said. Sarah saw posts on Sidechat, an anonymous app that multiple students have cited as a center of anti-Zionist and antisemitic rhetoric. “People were spreading active misinformation on there,” she said. “I saw someone post that the attack was deserved because it was only focused on IDF soldiers.” (The attack explicitly targeted civilians.)

At Wellesley College, Jewish senior Emma Feldman shared photos of posters that were put up around campus which stated things like “all ‘israelis’ [sic] are settlers and as settlers they partake in the risks associated to stealing land and resources,” and “any suggestion of engaging with zionists [sic] is norming the abuser.” The posters, which went up anonymously, were taken down for violating the school’s poster policy, which requires a name and contact info, according to Feldman.

“People are saying it feels like we’re not allowed to mourn,” said one Israeli-American Jewish Harvard graduate student, who asked to remain anonymous. “If we mourn what happens, there’s this sense that we are culpable, that Jews are culpable in what’s happening, that we’re to blame, and especially Israelis – that any Israeli student is to blame for the death of any Palestinian. I don’t go around campus blaming Muslim students for the death of the 1,400 people that were brutally massacred in Israel. But many, many students have said that to me – that they can’t say anything at all because they’ll be treated like they are to blame.”

She said that many of her peers have expressed to her in recent days that they don’t want people to know that they are Jewish.

“I think the undergrads are fearing something else from their peers, but graduate students are fearing academic retribution,” she said. “Like they won’t be selected for things, or they won’t be promoted … they won’t get published … things that could harm their career and their future.

“It very much feels like we’re not welcome there.”