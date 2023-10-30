Freda London, of Swampscott, entered into rest on Oct. 18, 2023 at the age of 100.

Beloved wife of the late Max London. Devoted mother of Barry London, Gerald (Diann) London, and Diane (Randy) Haskins. Cherished grandmother of nine, great-grandmother of 15 (with three on the way), and a great-great-grandmother of one. The loving sister of the late Rebecca Zamansky, Sid Levine, Rachel Gilman and Henry Levine. Dear daughter of the late Harry and Ida Levine.

A graveside service for Freda was held on Oct. 23 at Shirat Hayam Cemetery (Temple Israel Section), Lowell St., Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Freda’s memory to Chelsea Jewish Charitable Foundation, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960, Attention: Shayna Morris (chelseajewish.org); or to Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 (alz.org); or to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.