Rita (Siegal) Amolsky, 82, of Middleton, formerly of Peabody and Malden, entered eternal rest on Oct. 28, 2023.

Rita was born in Everett, the daughter of the late Eli and Anne Siegal. She was raised in Malden and graduated from Malden High School class of 1958. She continued her education at Boston University, graduating in 1962, and received a master’s degree in teaching from Boston Teaching College in 1964. She worked for 35 years as an elementary school teacher for the Malden public schools.

Rita was the devoted wife of the late Lewis H. Amolsky; the beloved mother of Stacey and her husband Wayne Bortle, and Marci and her husband Mike Boccuzzi; and the adored grandmother of Cameron Bortle and Elianna Bortle.

Services will be held at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry Street (off Route 60), Malden on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 1:00 PM. Interment to follow at Lebanon Tiferet Shalom Cemetery, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Rita’s memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute www.dana-farber.org; or Northeast Animal Shelter www.northeastanimalshelter.org. For online condolences, go to www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.